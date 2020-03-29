Timmy Hill Wins Texas NASCAR Virtual Race

Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead sang the national anthem from a distance. Troy Aikman, borrowing Matthew McConaughey’s trademark phrase “Okay, okay, okay,” ordered Conductors to start their, uh, simulators.

The new NASCAR standard resumed Sunday with another virtual event, the second in a series of iRacing reunited after the coronavirus pandemic stopped almost all sports. The 36-season NASCAR season was suspended four events in the year.

Timmy Hill won the virtual race at Texas Motor Speedway, where a highlight came when Daniel Suarez was parked by iRacing officials for having intentionally tried – but failed – to crash Ty Dillon.

Hill is considered among the best competitors of iRacing, a subscription gaming platform. His virtual victory was his 674th in the match.

Fox Sports again used its Mike Joy and Hall of Fame team, Jeff Gordon, to call the race, which was broadcast both on Fox in select markets and nationally on its cable channel.

the Last Sunday, the first iRacing event drew 903,000 viewers at Fox Sports One and was the most-watched esports event in US history, improving the 770,000 viewers that Mortal Combat attracted to The CW in 2016. This led Fox to offer its affiliates the opportunity to broadcast the race Texas Virtual Broadcast.

Those who connected watched a live video game of 35 NASCAR racers competing on an exact replica of Texas Motor Speedway, where the series was scheduled to take place Sunday before the coronavirus stopped. Fox was able to get streams of pilots running on simulators all over their rooms, basements, garages and, in the case of last week’s winner, Denny Hamlin’s living room.

Clint Bowyer was the race reporter again, but when the pit asked him to ask questions about an early race incident, he made a quick update and chased Joy and Gordon.

“You bother me, you guys,” said Bowyer.

Alex Bowman again entertained fans via social media with comment. He included his tweet “I just practically crossed someone” after a wreck. Bowman also missed his stand, sped up on the pit lane, lamented his need for a snack and finally decided “I’m a disaster”.

Chase Elliott, wrapped in striped socks, posted a video during a commercial break from his feet working the pedals. Michael McDowell spoke to the fans in his pit the decisions. With the race on hold and the drivers desperate to give visibility to their teams and sponsors, Hill’s virtual victory gave the NASCAR companion a rare live opportunity to thank their sponsors, the basic speech of any successful racer.

The Texas event was done with a fixed configuration and the pilots used different levels of platforms. Hamlin’s, at more than $ 40,000, is one of the most advanced in the field, with motion sensors and high-end technology. Alternatively, Fox showed Garrett Smithley running with a wheel and a computer to a desk, under a framed poster of Richard Petty, in what appeared to be Smithley’s room.

With nothing else to do, Texas President Eddie Gossage tweeted live during the race, joking that he was going to charge Christopher Bell for practically ripping the grass and painting with a spin across the field. interior. Gossage also continued the Texas tradition of awarding mid-race awards to fans – even though its speedway is currently closed.

IndyCar made its iRacing debut on Saturday in a race started by 25 drivers and won by Sage Karam. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson was a special guest in the race as he worked toward an obvious start in IndyCar. He was to test a car in Alabama next month before the coronavirus stopped.

SAGE KARAM WINS FIRST IRACING INDYCAR CHALLENGE RACE

NASCAR, IndyCar, IMSA and many Formula 1 drivers use iRacing as a tool to keep their skills sharp during this break, and now iRacing has taken over the popularity of esports and the lack of live sporting events for create events for inactive leagues.

IRacing is one of the very few professional sports that can offer a decent spectacle due to the granular details and precise rendering of each NASCAR track. The sites are laser scanned to capture bumps and imperfections in the asphalt, as well as reproduce the stands and billboards and pit lane.

