Tips for Talking About Your Coronavirus With Your Kids

Dozens of schools across the United States have closed for cleaning and sanitation after a staff member or student has tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the question of how to discuss the virus with your child without causing additional fear and anxiety, especially while the disinformation about COVID-19 is circulating.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“With the Internet and schoolyard gossip, it can be very easy for children and teens to hear the misinformation surrounding the coronavirus”, Barbara Nosal, clinical director at the Newport Academy, told Fox News. “It is important for parents to anticipate rumors and to advise children and adolescents to practice good hygiene and healthy practices, in particular by washing their hands thoroughly and frequently, avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth, get a good night’s sleep and eat healthy. . “

Nosal said it is important to remember that children follow the cues of the adults around them, so the way you treat the virus at home can reflect in their behavior. And if your child’s school is closed, maintaining a normal routine can help keep them calm.

WORKING AT HOME DURING A CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC? HOW TO STAY PRODUCTIVE

“If you are obsessed with coronavirus and talk about it, your children will probably be worried too,” she said. “Managing your own fears and concerns outside of them is important because safety is a paramount need for children.”

Nosal also advised to explain that children are not considered to be particularly at risk for COVID-19, and that the best prevention they can employ is to practice good hygiene. In the event that your child becomes ill, Nosal said that it is imperative to keep him at home and to avoid contact with other classmates and friends.

CORONAVIRUS AT THE AIRPORT: HOW TSA RESPONSES

“Parents can compare the coronavirus to the common flu, saying that it is a kind of germ or virus that can make people sick,” said Nosal. “Assure your children that doctors are working hard to contain the virus and treat those who fall ill.”

She also said that it was important to take into account the child’s age, as a 16 year old will likely have different questions than a 6 year old. However, reminding children of all ages that they should not share food or drink with classmates and friends cannot hurt.

“It is important to provide facts, even if they are tempered for a younger child, and to be honest with them,” she said. “Giving young children a sense of security and comfort is extremely important.”