March 24, 2020 0 comment
Titans coach Mike Vrabel chats with quarantined elderly fan about coronavirus problems
Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel has tried to at least keep a high fan’s morale high as a precautionary quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vrabel called an 87-year-old man on Monday state of ohio former student Ron Kegarise, who is alone in quarantine. Kegarise’s wife died in September after 62 years of marriage, Cleveland Plain dealership reported.

Vrabel, a former Ohio star himself, spoke with Kegarise for about five minutes. They talked about the man’s hometown, Canton, and how he played soccer at the site where the Professional Football Hall of Fame was built, as well as who the team should be involved in. .

