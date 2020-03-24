Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel has tried to at least keep a high fan’s morale high as a precautionary quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vrabel called an 87-year-old man on Monday state of ohio former student Ron Kegarise, who is alone in quarantine. Kegarise’s wife died in September after 62 years of marriage, Cleveland Plain dealership reported.

Vrabel, a former Ohio star himself, spoke with Kegarise for about five minutes. They talked about the man’s hometown, Canton, and how he played soccer at the site where the Professional Football Hall of Fame was built, as well as who the team should be involved in. .

“We will work remotely,” said Vrabel of the project. “We are going to focus on the project right now. We have signed some free agents – recovered some of our guys.

“Do you have any other suggestions than taking a bunch of Ohio State players?”

Kegarise replied, “I suggested it the last time.”

He added that the Titans should consider taking on J.K. Dobbins, who played with the Buckeyes last season.

Tennessee finished 9-7 and made the playoffs, eliminating the New England Patriots and Baltimore crows before losing to the Kansas City chefs in the AFC title game.

The Titans have a No. 29 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft.