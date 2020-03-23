Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus

The most important world sporting event has been officially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Exclusive: Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed, likely until 2021, said IOC veteran Dick Pound https://t.co/bNSJvxDhBN – USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 23, 2020

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound announced on Monday that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.

“Based on the information available to the IOC, a postponement has been decided. The parameters for the future have not been determined, but the Games will not start on July 24, as far as I know. “ said Pound, a former Canadian swimming champion.

Although the details will be worked out in the coming weeks, it is likely that the games will not happen until 2021.

Tokyo Olympics to be postponed until 2021 https://t.co/WAMCz6CXPr pic.twitter.com/vh8MRpWGKb – Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 23, 2020

Before the announcement, several other countries were taking matters into their own hands. On Sunday, Canada decided not to send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics if the games continued as planned in July.

More than a performance, a record or a medal. It’s about being part of something bigger. #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/93vvTRzDfE – Team Canada (@TeamCanada) March 23, 2020

Australia echoed their feelings:

“It is clear that the Games cannot be held in July. Our athletes were magnificent in their positive attitude towards training and preparation, but the stress and uncertainty were extremely difficult for them,” wrote l ‘Australia in a statement.

Athletics Australia fully supports the views of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) and Paralympics Australia to postpone the Olympic and Paralympic Games until July 2021. ⁣

⁣https://t.co/4wXZSIQ2FX

⁣#thisisathletics⁣ pic.twitter.com/di7ADw2hOV – Athletics Australia (@AthsAust) March 23, 2020

Monday morning, Germany, Brazil and Norway, among others, joined the conversation, pushing back the scheduled start date.

Countries were not the only groups to demonstrate. Global Athlete, an international group representing Olympic hopefuls, expressed their frustrations and even the athletes themselves weighed in.

Athletes dream of this moment for a lifetime … participate in the Olympic Games, represent their country, win medals … 78% of professional athletics athletes are ready to postpone this dream for their safety and the safety of our world. #wearethesport https://t.co/oKyRPRUtPQ – emma coburn (@emmajcoburn) March 23, 2020

This is a historic moment because it is the first time that the Olympic Games have been suspended. The games were canceled in wartime, such as the 1916 Summer Games due to the First World War and the Summer and Winter Games in 1940 and 1944, respectively, due to the Second World War.

But don’t worry, the IOC President, President Thomas Bach, has ruled out canceling the games. It is not a question of knowing if, but rather of knowing when they will take place.