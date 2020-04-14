Tokyo 64 Olympic Games: Hiroshima man lights cauldron

TOKYO (AP) – This is the year Cassius Clay won the heavyweight championship and became Muhammad Ali. When Roy Emerson of Australia and Maria Bueno of Brazil won the titles at Wimbledon, when Arnold Palmer won his fourth and last Masters, and when the Beatles arrived on a Pan Am flight from London to play their first concert in the United States United.

It was in 1964.

And it was later in the same year in Tokyo that Yoshinori Sakai – born August 6, 1945 in Hiroshima, the day the atomic bomb was dropped on the city – ignited the cauldron of the national stadium to open the 18th Olympic Games.

Japan was back only 19 years after its defeat in World War II, and nothing symbolized its rebirth more than the Olympics and the Shinkansen high-speed trains that started operating at the opening of the games.

The Japanese women’s volleyball team – known as the “Eastern Witches” – won the gold medal in a passionate final against the Soviet Union. American swimmer Don Schollander won four gold medals, Czechoslovak gymnast Vera Caslavska won three and Bob Hayes tied the world record for the 100 meters in 10.0 seconds, the last Olympics run on an ashen track.

“These Olympic Games were beautifully done and the beginning of my Olympic odyssey,” said Bill Mallon, former professional golfer, orthopedic surgeon and former president of the International Society of Olympic Historians. “I was 12 years old in 1964, and when I started to be fascinated by the Olympic Games.”

They also caught Roy Tomizawa. His father Tom, a second-generation Japanese-American, was an editor for the NBC television network at the Tokyo Olympics – the first to be broadcast internationally using communication satellites.

Family ties and curiosity drove Tomizawa to search for an English story of the 1964 Games. He couldn’t find one, so he wrote his own. The English version was released last year and the Japanese version will be available in May.

“No major book like this existed,” he said in an interview with the Associated Press. “There is usually a book on all the Olympics, but for some reason on the Tokyo Olympics, there was nothing.”

The book is titled “1964 – The Greatest Year in Japanese History: How the Tokyo Olympics Symbolized Japan’s Miraculous Rise from the Ashes”.

Tomizawa, who grew up in New York and worked for 20 years in Japan, interviewed 70 Olympians from 16 countries. Some were famous at the time: the Australian swimmer Dawn Fraser or the 10,000m American gold medalist Billy Mills.

Some have made a different story, like Bulgarian teammates Nikolai Prodanov and Diana Yorgova, who got married in Tokyo during the Olympics. It was billed as the first Olympic wedding and included a Shinto priest, sake, traditional Bulgarian dances and an interpreter to explain what was going on.

“I think the Olympians tell more about the history of the games themselves and their reaction to what they saw from Japan,” said Tomizawa. “Some had gone to Japan in the 1950s and 1960s. I think everyone was surprised and shocked when they arrived in Japan thinking it would be a backward economy. “

They were also surprised by the nature of the Japanese.

“For Canadians, Australians, Americans, the British – it was the brutal enemy,” said Tomizawa. “When they came, they were greeted and received such help, support and encouragement. It was a surprise to all. “

Tomizawa said his most memorable interview was with Jerry Shipp, who was a shooting guard for the American gold medal basketball team coached by Hank Iba. It lasted several hours with Shipp recounting a difficult childhood growing up in an Oklahoma orphanage.

“His teachers told him he was stupid,” said Tomizawa. “He struggled with math and everything. They said, “You’re not going to do anything. You will probably end up in prison one day. »»

Tomizawa remembered that Shipp had explained how, at the gold medal ceremony when the red light on the television camera turned on, he looked straight into the lens and told a teacher by name: “Hope you look, because I did something outside of myself. “

Tomizawa said he had sent the book to Shipp and received an answer from his daughter.

“She didn’t know all of the stories he had told me,” said Tomizawa. “She sent me a photo of him with the book and I felt very connected. In the interview, he remembered all the bile and what had brought him to this point of success. “

Shipp led the Americans in scoring ahead of Bill Bradley in a team that also included Larry Brown and Walt Hazzard. In addition to Shipp, Tomizawa also interviewed Jeff Mullins, Mel Counts and Luke Jackson.

Mallon, the historian, told the AP that Tokyo marked the beginning of the expansion of the Olympic Games, which had barely changed since the First World War. Tokyo added judo and volleyball. It was also the start of soaring costs.

“In fact, Tokyo 1964 remained the most expensive Olympics ever, adjusted for inflation and by athlete, until Beijing 2008,” said Mallon.

Tomizawa said the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by one year due to the coronavirus should not dampen enthusiasm in Japan – if the pandemic is brought under control by then. The 2021 Olympic Games will be presented as a moment of celebration.

It also can’t hurt book sales.

“I’m not going to make a million dollars with my book, but I was given another year and several months of marketing,” said Tomizawa. “I can not complain.”