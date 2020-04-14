Tokyo has no “plan B” for another Olympic postponement

TOKYO (AP) – There is no “plan B” for the Olympics if they are to be postponed again due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo organizers announced on Tuesday.

Masa Takaya, spokesperson for the Tokyo Olympics, said organizers are proceeding on the assumption that the Olympics will open on July 23, 2021. The Paralympics will follow on August 24.

These dates were set last month by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese officials after the coronavirus pandemic made it clear that the Tokyo Games could not take place as planned this year.

“We are working towards the new goal,” said Takaya, speaking in English during a teleconference with reporters. “We don’t have a plan B.”

The severity of the pandemic and the number of deaths have raised the question of whether it would even be possible to organize the Olympic Games in just over 15 months.

“All I can tell you today is that the dates for the new games for the Olympic and Paralympic Games have just been set,” said Takaya. “In this regard, Tokyo 2020 and all parties concerned are now doing their best to deliver the games next year.”

IOC President Thomas Bach was asked about the possibility of a postponement in an interview published Sunday in the German newspaper Die Welt.

He did not answer the question directly, but later said that Japanese organizers and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said they “could not handle a postponement beyond next summer at the latest” .

The Olympic Games attract 11,000 athletes and 4,400 Paralympic athletes and a large support staff from 206 national Olympic committees.

There are also questions about frozen travel, booking hotels, crowding fans in stadiums and arenas, securing venues and the massive costs of reprogramming, which in Japan is estimated at between $ 2 billion and $ 6 billion. of dollars.

Tokyo Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto addressed the issue at a press conference on Friday. He will likely be asked about it on Thursday when local organizers and the IOC hold a teleconference with the media in Japan.

The other big issue is the cost of delay and who pays.

Bach said in the Sunday interview that the IOC would incur “several hundred million dollars” in additional costs. Under what is called the Host City Agreement, Japan is responsible for the vast majority of spending.

“It’s impossible to say at the moment,” said Takaya. “It is not very easy to estimate the exact amount of the additional costs of the games, which were impacted by the postponement.”

Tokyo says it spends $ 12.6 billion on hosting the Olympics. But a Japanese government audit released last year indicates that costs are twice as high. Of the total spending, $ 5.6 billion is private funds. The rest comes from Japanese governments.