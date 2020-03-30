Tokyo Olympic Director waits for IOC Bach call on new date

TOKYO (AP) – Tokyo Olympic President Yoshiro Mori said on Monday that he plans to discuss with IOC President Thomas Bach this week potential dates and other details for next year’s rescheduled matches .

The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers last week postponed the Olympic Games until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I plan to speak to President Bach this week,” said Mori, when opening a meeting of the executive committee of the organizing committee. “He tends to call me directly, which puts me in trouble because I don’t speak English well.”

Mori has repeatedly stated that the Olympics will be held no later than next summer and there are many reports suggesting that they will be held in the same period from July to August.

This year’s games were scheduled to open on July 24 and end on August 9. The corresponding weeks next year would mean an opening ceremony on July 23.

“Opinions from both sides have been compiled, whether in the spring or in the summer,” said Mori. “There are opinions for both options and they both have advantages and disadvantages which are compared and will then be decided.”

After resisting for weeks, local organizers and the IOC postponed last week under pressure from athletes, national Olympic organizations and sports federations.

The decision on a date should come quickly. The athletes demand it and any reorganization revolves around a firm time slot.

Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto said the cost of rescheduling would be “massive” – ​​local reports suggest several billion dollars – with most of the expenses borne by Japanese taxpayers.