Tokyo Olympic gymnastics test canceled; the torch arrives Friday

TOKYO (AP) – Tokyo Olympic organizers announced on Wednesday that a gymnastics test event scheduled for April 4 and 5 has been canceled.

According to the organizers, the Japan Gymnastics Association canceled the World Cup of Artistic Gymnastics, which was also organized by FIG, the world governing body for sport.

Tokyo 2020 officials say they will try to conduct an “operational test” on the same date. It is unclear whether athletes will be included.

The Tokyo organizers still have 15 test events to run, the last one ending on May 6. Few are likely to go as planned, and the presence of non-Japanese athletes is almost certain not to occur.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo organizers and the IOC have repeatedly declared that the Olympic Games will open as scheduled on July 24. In a local poll, 70% of Japanese people said they thought the games would not open as expected.

The Olympic flame is expected to arrive in Japan on Friday on a flight from Greece. The official start of the four-month relay around Japan begins on March 26 in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima.

The organizers are asking for a reduction in the crowd along the torch route. If the crowds are too large, they could stop this stage, but the organizers say they are determined to cover the entire route until its end on July 24 at the new national stadium.