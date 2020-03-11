Tokyo Olympic head slashes comments on match postponement

TOKYO (AP) – The chairman of the Tokyo Olympic Games organizing committee said Wednesday that he had received an apology from a board member who said the 2020 games should be delayed by one year to two due to coronavirus.

Yoshiro Mori called a press conference at committee headquarters to cut down on the comments.

“There are no plans to change our plans now,” said Mori, speaking in Japanese.

He was referring to comments made by Haruyuki Takahashi in the Wall Street Journal.

“I spoke to Mr. Takahashi and he apologized,” said Mori. “He certainly said something weird.”

Mori said that Takahashi spoke for himself. Takahashi is not involved in the day-to-day management of the organizing committee, which is chaired by Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto.

The Tokyo Olympics are threatened by the spread of the coronavirus. Organizers and the IOC have repeatedly declared that the games will open on July 24 as scheduled, with the Paralympic Games opening on August 25.