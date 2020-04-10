Tokyo Olympics CEO Hints Games Could Be Doubtful Even In 2021

TOKYO (AP) – As the coronavirus spreads to Japan, the general manager of the Tokyo Games said on Friday that he could not guarantee that the postponed Olympics would be held next year – even with a 16-month delay.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe released an emergency declaration this week to fight the virus, restricting the country after it appeared to have prevented the spread.

“I don’t think anyone can say whether it will be possible to control it by next July or not,” said Tokyo Organizing Committee CEO Toshiro Muto at a remote press conference . “We are certainly unable to give you a clear answer.”

The Olympics were postponed last month with a new opening scheduled for July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on August 24.

Abe has been criticized for being slow to act against the coronavirus. Opposition political leaders have suggested he downplayed the severity of the virus and have said it may be linked to wanting to host the Olympics this year.

“We made the decision to postpone the games for a year,” added Muto. “So that means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the games. We sincerely hope that next year humanity will overcome the coronavirus crisis. “

Muto was asked if there are alternative plans for 2021.

“Rather than thinking of alternative plans, we should be putting all our efforts into it,” he said. “Mankind should bring together all of their technology and wisdom to work hard so that they can develop treatments, drugs and vaccines.”

Japan has reported around 5,000 cases and 100 deaths. The country has the oldest population in the world and COVID-19 can be particularly serious for the elderly.

Muto has been repeatedly asked about the additional costs of the postponement, which have been estimated by the Japanese media to be between $ 2 billion and $ 6 billion. He said it was too early to know the price and who would pay.

He also acknowledged that the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics had taken out insurance.

“Tokyo 2020 has taken out several insurance policies,” he said. “But it is not yet known whether the postponement of matches is considered a covered event.”

He was also questioned about the Olympic flame, which was removed from public display this week in Fukushima prefecture. Muto had a conversation outside the microphone with Tokyo spokesperson Masa Takaya before talking about the flame.

“After the cancellation of the Olympic Torch Relay, the Olympic Torch was placed under the leadership of Tokyo 2020,” said Muto. “Obviously, in the future, it may be on display somewhere. However, for now, it is under the management of Tokyo 2020 and I will not make any further comments on the matter. “

There are suggestions that the International Olympic Committee plans to take the flame on a world tour, hoping to use it as a symbol of the fight against the virus. However, any visit would be impossible until the travel restrictions are lifted.

Removing the Japanese flame could also disturb the hosts.