Tokyo Olympics hosts test event with no fans or top athletes

TOKYO (AP)-Despite the spread of the virus, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have finally organized a test event.

The recent outbreak of coronavirus has forced them to cancel or postpone some. However, they allowed a sports climbing event on Friday, with some restrictions. There are no fans or top athletes. Instead, they tested the mountaineering facility using amateurs.

In Japan, almost all sporting events and large gatherings are closed.

Preseason baseball will be played without fans, the Soccer J-League will be suspended until March 18, and spring sumo events will be contested in an empty arena. Schools are also closed nationwide.

The International Olympic Committee and local organizers have stated that the Olympics will be held as scheduled on July 24. The Paralympics is scheduled for August 25.

However, virologists say it is impossible to tell if a spreading virus makes it possible and can be canceled or postponed.

The 12 deaths in Japan are due to the virus.

China has reported more than 3,000 deaths from the virus and still has more than 80% of the world’s cases, despite spikes in Italy, Iran and South Korea.

