Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021

TOKYO (AP) – The Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021 Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation that the games could not go as planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee made the decision after speaking with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and local organizers.

The IOC has said the games will be “no later than the summer of 2021”, but they will always be called the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“Under the current circumstances and on the basis of information provided by WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled beyond 2020 but by the summer of 2021 at the latest, to protect the health of athletes, all those involved in the Olympic Games and the international community, ”the IOC said in a statement.

Before the official announcement, Abe said that Bach had accepted his proposal to postpone it for a year.

“President Bach has declared that he will be 100% in agreement and we have agreed to hold the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games by the summer of 2021 at the latest,” said Abe, saying that hosting the games next year would be “proof of a human victory”. against coronavirus infections. “

The decision was not made until a few hours after local organizers announced that the torch relay would start as scheduled on Thursday. These plans have also changed.

“For the moment, the flame will be stored and displayed in Fukushima,” said chairman of the organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori.

The Olympic Games have never been postponed before and have never been canceled before in wartime.

The organizers of the IOC and Tokyo have said they hope the decision to postpone will help the world recover from the pandemic.

“Leaders have agreed that the Tokyo Olympic Games could be a beacon of hope for the world in these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world is now”, IOC Statement . “Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame would remain in Japan. It has also been agreed that the Games will keep the name Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. ”