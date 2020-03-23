Tokyo Olympics seem safe to happen – but in 2021, not 2020

TOKYO (AP) – The Tokyo Olympics are going to take place – but almost certainly in 2021 rather than four months from now.

This became clear after the IOC announced on Sunday that it was considering a postponement. Big Olympic nations like Canada and Australia added pressure by saying they would not go if the games were held this year.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, sent a letter to the athletes explaining the decision and why it could take so long, while acknowledging that the extended deadline may not be popular.

“I know this unprecedented situation leaves many of your questions open,” he wrote. “I also know that this rational approach may not be in sync with the emotions that many of you have to experience.”

The IOC decision seemed inevitable for a week with increasing pressure from all walks of life – athletes, sponsors, broadcasters and more than 200 national Olympic committees and international sports federations.

Shortly after Bach’s declaration, the Canadian Olympic Committee declared that it would not send teams to the Olympic Games unless the Games were postponed for a year. Australia has issued a statement saying it advises its athletes to prepare for the 2021 Olympics.

The Australian committee’s executive committee unanimously agreed that an “Australian team could not be formed under changing circumstances at home and abroad”.

The president of the athletics world, Seb Coe, sent a letter to Bach saying that hosting the Olympics in July “is neither feasible nor desirable”. He pointed out a number of reasons, including fairness in competition, the likelihood that athletes will overwork if they had a compressed schedule, and the uncertainty caused by orders in many countries prohibiting people from gymnasiums. and other training locations.

The national Olympic committees in Brazil and Slovenia have also requested a postponement until 2021. The Norwegian Olympic body has said it does not want the athletes to travel to Tokyo until the global health crisis is brought under control.

The swimming and athletics governing bodies of the United States – two of the three high performance sports of the Summer Games – had called on their national Olympic officials to request a postponement.

Japanese politicians quickly aligned themselves on Monday as they woke up to Bach’s decision.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking during a parliamentary session, said a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics would be inevitable if the games could not be held in full due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If it is difficult to hold (the Games) completely, a postponement decision would be inevitable,” he said.

Abe said he hoped the IOC would make an early decision if it was postponed, as the process would involve a lot of work and should start as soon as possible.

Tokyo Governor Yurko Koike echoed Abe.

“The IOC will examine in detail what needs to be done over the next four weeks, and in this process, this word (adjournment) could be included,” she said.

The IOC holds most of the cards in any rescheduling, set out in a host city contract signed in 2013 between the IOC, the Japanese Olympic Committee and the city of Tokyo.

Japan officially spends $ 12.6 billion on hosting the Olympics, but a national audit estimated the figure at more than double. The bill is sure to increase with any carryover, and the vast majority of spending comes from the public purse.

The IOC has a reserve fund of around $ 2 billion to meet its needs and also has insurance against postponement or cancellation.

“The public is waiting and supporting the postponement, so it won’t matter,” said Jeff Kingston, who studies Japanese politics at Temple University in Tokyo, in an email to the Associated Press. “People are much more worried about the economic consequences and their jobs and if the number of cases is increasing.”

Former IOC marketing director Michael Payne said the delay could benefit the IOC and Japan.

“What better platform will there be than the Olympics when the world has crossed the virus,” Payne told AP in an interview on Sunday, just before the IOC announced. “You have a dynamic that will be even more powerful for Japan and the rest of the world. But you’re going to have trouble getting there.”

The Olympic torch arrived in northern Japan on Friday. The torch relay, which it was to start Thursday from this area, is uncertain. Thousands of people sang in a northern town on Sunday to see the flame. The organizers asked spectators to exercise restraint, threatening to delay the relay or change plans.

On Sunday, Japan had 1,719 confirmed cases of the virus, including 712 from a cruise ship, with 43 deaths.

While Japan has so far managed to slow the acceleration of the epidemic, experts say they have found an increasing number of clusters in urban areas with infections that cannot be found.

—-

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports