Tokyo Olympics: signs suggest 2021 summer dates for games

TOKYO (AP) – The organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games seem to be moving away from the start of the rescheduled matches in the spring of 2021. More and more, signs are pointing towards the summer of 2021.

The chairman of the organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, suggested that there would be no major change from 2020.

“The games are supposed to be in the summer, so we should be thinking about a period between June and September,” Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Saturday, Mori said.

The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, after the announcement of the postponement Tuesday in Switzerland, left open the possibility of spring dates.

The postponed matches were scheduled to open on July 24 and end on August 9. Mori suggested that some decisions could be made as early as this week when the executive committee of the organizing committee meets.

Any final decision will be made by local organizers and the IOC, as well as hundreds of sponsors, sports federations and broadcasters.

The athletes were left in limbo by the postponement. Many have been forced to stop training due to the spread of the coronavirus. Even those who can train have no idea how to plan training to achieve optimal fitness at the right time.

Mori and organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto both said the additional cost of rescheduling would be “huge”. Initial estimates suggest that these costs are between $ 2 billion and $ 3 billion, with different levels of Japanese government likely to pay most of the bills.

Tokyo organizers say they are spending $ 12.6 billion to host the games. However, a government audit report indicated that it would cost at least twice as much. All but $ 5.6 billion are public funds.

The IOC, based in Switzerland, contributed $ 1.3 billion to organize the Tokyo Olympics, according to documents from the local organizing committee. It has a reserve fund of about $ 2 billion for such emergencies and also has insurance coverage.