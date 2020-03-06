Tokyo organizers reduce Olympic torch arrival ceremony

TOKYO (AP)-Tokyo Olympics representative on Friday said the organizers are reducing the March 20 Olympic torch arrival ceremony in Japan due to the spread of coronavirus spreading.

Organizing Committee chairman Yoshiro Mori also said that 140 children will not be sent to Greece to send the fire on March 19.

The Olympic torch will light up on March 12 at a ceremony in Greece and will fly to Japan to arrive on March 20. This will arrive at Miyagi, Japan Air Self Defense Force base.

The four-month torch relay around Japan begins March 26 from Fukushima Prefecture, located approximately 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo. Ends July 24 at the new $ 1.43 billion National Stadium in Tokyo.

Mori did not talk about other changes to the relay. He was asked about holding the Olympics on July 24 and ruled out the postponement.

The International Olympic Committee and local organizers have repeatedly held the Olympics on time, and the Paralympic Games will begin on August 25.

However, virologists say it is impossible to tell if a spreading virus makes it possible and can be canceled or postponed.

The 12 deaths in Japan are due to the virus.

China has reported more than 3,000 deaths from the virus and still has more than 80% of the world’s cases, despite spikes in Italy, Iran and South Korea.

