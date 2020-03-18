Tolman and Harris: Coronavirus crisis demands action for older inmates

AT retirement home in Kirkland, Washington we saw what can happen when coronavirus strikes a vulnerable population. The disease spread quickly, infecting 59 of the 72 residents and more than a quarter of the staff. On Monday, 29 people died.

If we don’t act now, a similar catastrophe will happen inside the prisons across our country, and it won’t be long before it spreads from there.

US prisons are home to many people over the age of 60, men and women who pose little threat outside but face a big threat inside. They are more likely to get coronavirus, become seriously ill, and die. Along the way, they can transmit this disease to correctional officers, health professionals and other incarcerated people. From there it will spread to surrounding communities.

Fortunately, a simple measure could slow the spread of the coronavirus to a vulnerable population, maintain public safety and save taxpayers’ precious money: the release of the elderly and compassion.

Here’s why it’s so important:

Even before we were hit by an almost unprecedented health crisis, the Office of the Inspector General found that the Bureau of Prison (BOP) facilities were understaffed and provided limited training to deal with aging inmates . These problems will only worsen during this pandemic, as prisons are struggling to maintain their numbers, manage protocols of social distancing among the general population, quarantine and care for the sick.

And as this crisis is wreaking havoc on our economy and our health care resources, we need to find ways to be smarter about our health and our spending.

Elderly inmates (60 and over) are by far the most expensive to incarcerate, mainly because of their medical needs. In fact, the same Inspector General’s report cited balance of payments data showing that institutions with the highest percentages of aging inmates spend five times more per inmate on medical care and 14 times more per inmate on medical care. drugs than institutions with the lowest percentage of aging inmates.

In 2013, the cost of care for aging inmates at the federal level exceeded $ 880 million, or approximately 20% of the federal correctional services budget. Now imagine the cost, societal and financial, once the coronavirus infects a prison or a prison, which is only a matter of time.

Similar to a nursing home, the disease will spread through these facilities like fire in a dry barn, endangering correctional officers, prison staff, health workers and the surrounding community, and the costs of shipment exceeding one billion dollars.

The Senior Home Detention Pilot Program – re-authorized and expanded under the bipartite first stage law – allows non-violent federal inmates to be transferred to solitary confinement if they are 60 years of age or older and have served two-thirds of their sentence.

Now, Congress is considering HR 4018, a measure that builds on already-adopted bipartisan reforms, allowing the two-thirds calculation to include good time credits, which means that additional elderly detainees would be eligible for detention at home.

In addition to this technical fix, we would argue that this emergency legislation justifies lowering the threshold from 60 to 55, the age at which recidivism rates drop significantly. We would also recommend the transfer of all inmates who are either terminally ill (as already provided for in the compassionate release provision), or who have a medical condition which makes them more likely to contract COVID-19 .

To be clear, the Prisons Office would still have ultimate control over the eligibility of an inmate and would not release people like Bernie Madoff, who are serving life in prison.

Given the current crisis, we hope that President Trump will work diligently to ensure that his administration facilitates the transfer of these elderly, sick and vulnerable people to home confinement as soon as possible. In fact, an emergency proposal should give the BOP the possibility of suspending its own regulations and transferring the detainees as soon as possible, and / or give the detainees the possibility of directly seizing a request for transfer to the judge.

HR 4018 has already passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support, and the bill is so obvious that Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has brought forward legislation for passage in the Senate. Even tough Republican lawmakers like Sens. Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton support him. Only a handful of lawmakers are standing in the way now, and this pandemic will surely force them to do the right thing.

As the saying goes, drastic times call for drastic measures. But in this case, we are only asking for a modest measure: Congress must act now to, at the very least, include HR 4018 in the second part of the Congress plan to combat the coronavirus.

The Senate is ready this week to take additional measures to help families and businesses who are suffering from the economic costs of this crisis. This package should include simple measures to protect people’s health by transferring deserving elderly and sick prisoners to house arrest as soon as possible.

Anything that is short could have serious consequences for public health.

Holly Harris, a former member of the GOP, is President and Executive Director of the Justice Action Network, the largest criminal justice reform organization working at the federal and state levels in the country.