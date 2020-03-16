Tom Brady to Titans rumors die after team extends Ryan Tannehill

List of teams that may be interested in signing Tom brady should it hit the free agent market this week shrunk after the Tennessee Titans sign Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans and Tannehill have agreed to a four-year contract extension. The terms of the extension have not been officially published. However, the NFL network reported that the transaction was worth $ 118 million with $ 91 million in guarantees and $ 62 million in fully guaranteed money.

Brady’s Tennessee rumors warmed up earlier this month after the winning Super Bowl quarterback was caught on FaceTime with Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Brady got caught on his phone while he and his teammate Julian Edelman were at a Syracuse basketball game.

Vrabel explained in an interview on the NFL network why he was talking to Brady.

“My relationship with Tom Brady dates back to 2011 Rhode Island training camp,” said Vrabel. “We were going to train and a group of us went out and that’s where many of these friendships were made. These friendships will not stop or continue to grow and develop now that I am a head coach and he is a quarterback with an expiring contract. “

“It will continue well after we finish playing with his family and my family. There is a special link going on in the locker room that is not going to stop. “

The Titans are actually on Brady now that they’ve locked up Tannehill. Other teams would have been linked to Brady: Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. He will become a free agent after his contract is canceled on Wednesday.