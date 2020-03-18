Tom Brady “wanted to bring” Antonio Brown with him in a new team: report

Teams interested in signing Tom brady had the “impression” that the star quarterback was looking to set up a wide receiver of the NFL under besieged free will Antonio brown as part of the deal, according to a new report.

Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he would end his stay with New England to pursue his football future “elsewhere”. Several teams participated in the Brady draw, including the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he is said to have concluded an “agreement in principle” later that night.

According to the NFL Network, part of Brady’s negotiations may have been to bring in Brown.

“The word among the teams interested in Tom Brady was part of the impression that Brady wanted to bring Antonio Brown with him in a new team,” tweeted Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added:

Brown has not played in the league since September. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Oakland Raiders out of season. He did not play a regular season game for the Raiders and was released after a turbulent off-season.

It was then recovered by the Patriots but only played one game before his release after 11 days following allegations of sexual assault.

During his short period with the Patriots, Brady allegedly hired Brown and even offered to stay at home while he acclimatized to the team.

According to a ESPN report earlier this month, the two stayed in touch. Brady is said to have told Brown to stay mentally and physically strong in the hope that the two can play again next season.

After an arrest and a series of breakouts in January, Brown made a number of public apologies to his former teammates and the organizations he played for, even calling himself “cancer” in the league.

It is unclear whether Brown will be eligible to play this season regardless of Brady’s wishes as he is still under investigation by the NFL.