Tom Coburn died at 72: doctor turned conservative maverick who exposed government waste

Former U.S. Senator Tom Coburn, a Oklahoma A family doctor who forged a reputation as a conservative political maverick when he denounced federal assignments and subsidies to the wealthy has died. He was 72 years old.

Coburn, who also gave birth to more than 4,000 babies while an obstetrician at Muskogee, where he treated patients free of charge in the Senate, died early Saturday morning, his cousin Bob Coburn told The Associated Press in a text message . Tom Coburn was diagnosed with prostate cancer years earlier.

Known for speaking his mind frankly, Coburn, a Republican, has frequently criticized the growth of the federal deficit and what he has said is excessive public spending approved by politicians from both political parties.

“My forehead is flat when I hit my head on the wall,” he told voters at a town hall in July 2010.

First elected to the United States House in the so-called Republican Revolution in 1994, Coburn strongly criticized the use of federal money for special state projects and was one of the few members of Congress who have refused to seek such assignments for their home states. He represented northeastern Oklahoma for three terms, and pledged in 2000 not to be re-elected.

He returned to his medical office in Muskogee before asking voters in 2004 to send him back to Washington, this time to the Senate, so that he could fight big spenders and ensure “that our children and grandchildren have a future “.

He left the Senate in early 2015, before the expiration of his second term. he announced the decision just a few months after being diagnosed with recurrent prostate cancer, but said his health was not the reason. He said he was convinced that he could “better serve my own children and grandchildren by shifting my attention elsewhere.”

US Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, called Coburn “an inspiration to many.”

“He was steadfast in his conservative values, but he had deep and meaningful friendships with people from all political and personal backgrounds,” Lankford said in a statement.

In 2009, Coburn ignored voter complaints after the state’s largest newspaper, The Oklahoman, published a front page photo of Coburn hugging President Barack Obama at the time.

“I’m not aligned with him politically. I don’t know what would worry people at home in Oklahoma,” Coburn told the newspaper. “But you have to separate the difference between political philosophy and friendship. How can you influence someone better than love them? “

Coburn said he and Obama had become friends during orientation as first-year senators in 2004.

As a senator, Coburn published a series of reports on what he described as unnecessary public spending.

A 37-page report in 2011, titled “Grants from the Rich and Famous,” details nearly $ 30 billion spent annually on government grants, tax breaks, and federal millionaire grant programs.

“From tax write-offs for gaming losses, vacation homes and luxury yachts to subsidies for their ranches and properties, the government is subsidizing the lifestyles of the wealthy and famous,” Coburn wrote in the report.

A joint report released in August 2010 by Coburn and Arizona senator John McCain, who died in 2018, criticized stimulus spending, including $ 1.9 million for international ant research and $ 39.7 million dollars to modernize the Statehouse and political offices in Topeka, Kansas.

Coburn’s stubbornness and thwarting Democrats’ worthy legislation frustrated Senate majority leader Harry Reid.

“You can’t negotiate with Coburn,” said Reid, a Democrat in 2008. “It’s just something you learn over the years is a waste of time.”

During the debt ceiling debate in the summer of 2011, Coburn was part of a bipartisan group of “Gang of Six” senators who supported an alternative plan to reduce the deficit by nearly $ 4 trillion in over the next decade thanks to budget cuts and increased revenues due to changes in the tax code.

Coburn also released a 614-page plan outlining how the government could reduce the federal deficit by $ 9 trillion over the next decade. Coburn’s suggestion led to the elimination of a federal tax subsidy for ethanol later in the year.

After leaving the Senate, Coburn continued his crusade against taxes, criticizing the Oklahoma Legislative Assembly when it adopted a package of tax increases in 2018 to consolidate the state budget. Coburn-led group attempted to launch petition campaign cancel tax increases, but ultimately failed.

“Our state and nation are better because of the lessons of fiscal responsibility we learned from Dr. Coburn,” Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said on Saturday.

Born in Casper, Wyoming, on March 14, 1948, Coburn grew up in Muskogee, Oklahoma. After graduating from Oklahoma State University, he went to work in Virginia’s family business, Ophthalmic Division of Coburn Opticals, from 1970 to 1978. He then attended the University of Oklahoma medical school. .

By the time he got into politics – a decision he said was based on uncontrolled public spending and his disgust for career politicians – he was married to his wife, Carolyn, with three children and had established a successful medical practice.

While in the Senate, Coburn delivered babies free of charge after being threatened with censorship for violating Senate conflict of interest rules that prohibited him from receiving compensation for professional services.

Coburn had several health problems during his tenure. He was treated for malignant melanoma in 1975 and in 2011 he underwent surgery for prostate cancer.

But health problems did not seem to stifle his controversial attitude.

After revealing in 2003 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and had undergone surgery and chemotherapy, he told a Tulsa World reporter: “You should write about Medicaid and Medicare instead of my health. “