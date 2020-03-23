Tom Hanks visits Twitter for coronavirus health update

Tom hanks took stock on Sunday evening of how he and his wife, Rita Wilson, are progressing after being diagnosed with the coronavirus a few weeks ago.

Hanks said to his disciples, “Hi guys. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we are feeling better. An on-site shelter works like this: you don’t give it to anyone – you don’t receive it from anyone. Common sense, right? It will take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up all the comforts … that too will pass. We can understand that. Hanx. “

The triggering of COVID-19 sickened more than 339,259 people worldwide and killed more than 14,000, with thousands of new cases confirmed daily. The death toll in the United States has risen to 471, while infections have exceeded 35,000.

The coronavirus, for the most part, causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Hanks and Wilson were filming in Australia an untitled biopic by Elvis Presley directed by Baz Luhrmann. Hanks plays Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The pair tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11, according to a statement it posted on Twitter that day.

Throughout his quarantine, Hanks kept his fans and the public informed of his condition – notably by making an Instagram reference to his role as an iconic television character Fred Rogers when he told his subscribers ” seek helpers, ”a phrase his mother told. make him when he was in trouble.

Hanks’ sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton broke her silence about her diagnosis while she was in quarantined Italy on Wednesday, telling the Daily Mail: “I communicated with my brother. He’s not great, but it’s okay anyway.”

A week ago, Hanks told his Instagram followers: “Hey people. Good news: One week after testing Positive, the symptoms are pretty much the same in isolation. No fever but blahs” revealed Hanks. “Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

