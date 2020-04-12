Tom Hanks welcomes “SNL” for its very first remote pre-recorded program

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Tom hanks hosted “Saturday Night LiveFrom his kitchen this weekend for the first edition “at home” of the skit sketch in the midst of social distancing due to the epidemic of coronavirus.

“It’s a strange time to try to be funny, but trying to be funny, that’s all “SNL”, so we thought “What is that!” “joked Hanks next to his refrigerator.

“Why me as a host?” Asked Hanks. “Well, for starters, I was the famous coal mine canary for coronavirusand since I was diagnosed, I am more than ever the father of America, ”he joked. No one wants to be around him very much and he makes people uncomfortable.

Hanks said that he and his wife Rita Wilson, who had also been diagnosed with the virus last month, were doing well and “driving back” to their home with the rest of the country.

“In fact, this suit is the first time I have worn anything other than sweatpants since March 11,” he said. “My wife had to help me put it on because I forgot how the buttons work.”

“We have a great show for you tonight,” he added at the end of his monologue. “Is it going to be a little different from what you’re used to? Yes. Will it be weird to see sketches without big sets and costumes? Sure. But will that make you laugh? Eh. C ‘is “SNL”. There will be good things, maybe one or two stinks, you know the exercise. “

At the top of the series, the actors all appeared together from their home via Zoom before embarking on their own homemade video sketches perfect for YouTube.

The musical guest was Chris Martin and special appearances included Larry David, Alec Baldwin, Adam Sandler and Tina Fey.

“SNL” follows other shows like “Tonight”, “The Daily” Social Distancing “Show” and even the Academy of Country Music show “Our Country”, whose hosts have started producing content at home.

The prerecorded episode was the first of 45 years of “SNL” history.

Hanks and Wilson were both diagnosed with the virus while he was there for a film in Australia. They were hospitalized and quarantined in the country for two weeks before being allowed to return to the United States.