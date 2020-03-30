Too many rules? FDA Restricted Coronavirus Home Test Kits

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is criticized for being too slow to approve home tests coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, the agency announced that it would allow laboratories to sell tests and request emergency approval 15 days later. Several companies have taken the plunge offer their tests in a home use format, and some have even started selling them.

Most tests had to be done by someone at home and then mailed to an approved laboratory for analysis – a process already used for many medical tests.

But on March 20, the FDA updated its guidelines, saying their regulatory waivers “do not apply to home testing, including self-collection of samples to be sent to a clinical laboratory.”

This forced companies offering home testing to stop sales immediately.

Ten days later, no home kit has been approved by the FDA. The FDA defended its action and said it wanted to guarantee the accuracy of the tests

“It is essential to ensure that home collection and transport of samples to laboratories always provide accurate test results,” an FDA spokesperson told Fox News by email.

But critics say the approach is too cautious.

“It’s confusing”, Danielle Bradnan, researcher and biologist at the consulting firm Lux Researchsaid Fox News. “Everlywell cordoned off the infrastructure to be able to manage [up] a quarter of a million of these tests per week and they were ready to go on Monday. “

Everlywell had 30,000 ready-to-use home use kits before regulations put a stop to their sale. Instead, the company directed these kits to hospitals. Their test kit, if approved, would sell for $ 135. Two other health test companies – Carbon health and Nurx– had already started selling kits at home before having to stop them.

“We have stopped all new test requests,” said the Nurx website.

The FDA said it had concerns about home kits because after the user takes a sample, it is then shipped to labs, and shipping could reduce reliability.

“Self-collection at home or on sites other than designated collection sites with [health care providers] raise concerns about sample stability, transportation, and proper collection materials, “said the FDA in a statement to Fox News.

FDA last week approved people to perform a self-test under the guidance of healthcare workers in an approved location after a study has found that an easy sample to be taken from the nostril is usable (previously, a sample had to be taken from behind the cavity nasal, which would have been extremely difficult to self-collect.)

Bradnan noted that the laboratories that sell the kits already offer approved tests for sexually transmitted diseases in the same way at home.

“The entire business infrastructure is based on this method. Apparently, the FDA has no problem with home testing for STDs, “said Bradnan.

“Unless there is something huge they don’t disclose, I don’t understand why it’s not acceptable for the tests to be done at home and mailed out,” he said. she adds.

The FDA said retention was worth ensuring the accuracy of the test.

“False results can have serious negative consequences for public health, especially during an unprecedented public health emergency,” he added.

The FDA said it “is actively working with test developers in this space,” and an Everlywell spokesperson said the company was working with the FDA to obtain approval.

“We have been meeting regularly with the FDA since it issued its statement last Friday to discuss a path forward for a home sample collection test,” said Christina Song, director of communications at Everlywell, at Fox News.

“The test will likely use a short nasal swab for easy collection and will include free telehealth consultations with an independent doctor for people with positive results in order to receive a home diagnosis. We hope to make it available to the public soon ”,

The FDA said it is evaluating requests for home test kits but has not provided a schedule for first approval. An FDA spokesperson said that once a complete and detailed request containing data was received, it could sometimes be approved as quickly as within 24 hours.

“The FDA is interested in early interactions with test developers and we encourage them to contact us to initiate pre-EUA discussions, even if their validation and / or documentation is not complete,” the agency said in a statement.

Asked about the type of data test that creators were required to submit, an FDA spokesperson pointed out. section V of the FDA guidelines requiring a minimum of 60 experimental tests, among others.

Economists studying the regulations argue that the FDA is too strict.

“Right now we need as many tests as possible and it makes no sense to overload nurses, hospitals and clinics with potentially sick people. The FDA has repeatedly delayed new tests, putting American weeks behind at the expense of human lives, “Alex Tabarrok, professor of economics at George Mason University, told Fox News.

Many experts believe that the exit from the pandemic involves widespread testing of almost everyone; infected individuals can then be identified and quarantined, while the rest of the country can continue its life and revive the economy.

Data from Iceland, and the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship, show that almost half of people with coronavirus do not have symptoms, but can still spread the disease. Widespread testing would be required to identify these carriers.

“We need tests because once we have an idea of ​​who is infected, we can start going from a uniform advice to stay at home and come back to normal life faster, with tests and controls, “said Bradnan.

Even an imperfect test would be better than no home test, said Tabarrok. On his site, Marginal revolution, he compiled information from several respected economists who managed the numbers and came to the same conclusion.

“At this point, we need to unleash American ingenuity and business and move to the border as conditions improve,” wrote Tabarrok.

Maxim Lott is executive producer of Stossel TV and creator of ElectionBettingOdds.com.