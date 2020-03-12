Top British athletes gain more commercial freedom at the Olympics

LONDON (AP) – The British Olympic Association has reached an agreement with leading athletes, including Mo Farah, on the sponsorship rules imposed on them for the Tokyo Games.

Athletes Threatened To Be Prosecuted Unless They Have Greater Commercial Freedom Under Rule 40 Of The Olympic Charter, Which Restricts Competitors To Promoting Their Own Sponsors During Games To Protect The Value Of Agreements of official sponsors concluded by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC said last year that national Olympic bodies could oversee new athlete agreements after a German federal agency deemed rule 40 to be too restrictive and anti-competitive. The best British athletes were unhappy that the BOA had not relaxed the regulations.

The BOA said Thursday that new guidelines will give athletes more chances to approve sponsors during the games and ease the need for approval of marketing materials.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the BOA which brings us closer to the other Olympic federations and which offers each athlete an equal and fair chance to generate sponsorship income in preparation for and during the Games”, said said sprinter Adam. Gemili, who acted as principal representative of the group of athletes.