Top Democrats say party convention could be canceled due to coronavirus threat

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Prominent Democrats, ranging from senior Congress officials to the likely party candidate himself, now say coronavirus the restrictions on social distancing that have shaken the countryside can also cancel the 2020 milestone for the Democrats.

“I’m not sure we’re going to have a convention,” said Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., A prominent ally of the former vice president. Joe BidenSaid Fox News.

BIDEN STARTS PODCAST TO IMPROVE RELEVANCE DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“I think the two sides are very likely, I hope, to agree to postpone the convention or do something that will not bring thousands of people together to ultimately kill themselves with COVID-19”, a added Cleaver.

Biden himself expressed doubts about the outcome of the convention in an Tuesday evening interview on MSNBC. “It is difficult to envisage this,” he said. “Again, we have to listen to the scientists.”

He then suggested that it was time to figure out what to do, leaving the door open: “Who knows as we enter … June, July, August, September what it will look like.”

Another top Democrat expects the convention to be suspended because of the virus.

“I think it will be canceled,” the Democrat told Fox News. “And I think a lot of people don’t want to go either.”

Representative Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., Said public health is the priority and that all of the major rallies in 2020 must be reconsidered.

“I think both the DNC and the RNC need to weigh all of their options,” Dingell told Fox News. “But we have to pray that we get through this quickly, but we also have to look very carefully at any big gathering for next year.”

The convention is still scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee and was to galvanize Democrats nationwide and most importantly electrify voters in the key state of Wisconsin who President Trump won in 2016.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled from August 24 to 27 in Charlotte.

Trump and Biden have said they want conventions to continue, with President tell Sean Hannity of Fox News there is “no way” that he will cancel the agreement.

But Japan is already postponing the summer Olympics scheduled for July 24 to August. 9, Cleaver says it makes sense for American political parties to consider the public health risks of tens of thousands of people combined.

“I mean the Olympic Games in July have already been canceled and postponed until next year,” said Cleaver. “… I don’t think it’s weird to start thinking about conventions.”

Officials of the Democratic National Convention Committee say they are moving forward with planning a successful convention while developing contingency plans against coronaviruses.

Katie Peters, director of communications for the Democratic National Convention Committee, described the situation as “very fluid”.

“As we rise to the unprecedented challenge of responding to the coronavirus, we are exploring a range of emergency options to ensure that we can deliver a successful convention without unnecessary public health risk,” Peters said in a statement. “It’s a very fluid situation – and the convention is still over three months away. We are committed to sharing updates with the public in the weeks and months to come as our plans continue to take shape. “

It is not known when the extreme social distancing measures will be lifted and whether the virus will be contained by July. Numerous closure orders are pending until April, while Virginia issued its last home stay order until June 10.

The electoral campaign was completely closed by the coronavirus. The last debate between Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was on March 15 in a studio without audience and the podiums six feet apart as a brutal reminder of the global pandemic.

The next major primary date scheduled is April 7 in the critical state of Wisconsin, despite a general shortage of poll workers and public health issues.

The badger state counteracts the trend of more than a dozen other states, including Pennsylvania and New York, which have postponement of the vote public safety issues.

SANDERS ALWAYS SEES A “NARROW PATH” TO WIN A DEMOCRATIC APPOINTMENT

Biden has a powerful delegate delegate on Sanders: 1,217 delegates at 914 Sanders. But he struggled to gain ground in his basement studio in Wilmington, Del., While Trump holds daily briefings on the response to the coronavirus.

Biden said on Tuesday that he was more concerned with the virus than losing the star of the election campaign.

“I’m also learning to use the media that you master,” Biden told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin on Tuesday. “I’m sitting in my basement. There’s a TV studio set up here. The people who run this thing for me and the staff tell me that millions of people … have heard what I say and what I think “And it’s just going to have to be done. In the meantime, we need to focus on how to control this virus.”

AOC DISCOVERES CUOMO ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE WHICH GIVES A “PREFERENTIAL TREATMENT” IN RICH

Cleaver agreed that it would be more difficult for Democrats to cancel the nomination agreement. As outgoing president, Trump already has firm support among the GOP base and faces no threat to win the nomination. The convention would serve as a huge television platform to excite the party, but the belongings of the delegates nominating it would be lost.

But the Democrats are divided. And conventions are the perfect place for dissidents to organize protests and create headaches for the final candidate, just as Ron Paul’s vocal supporters did for Mitt Romney in 2012 and Sanders’ supporters did for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“We must have unprecedented cooperation from everyone to achieve this,” said Cleaver. “It would be much more difficult for us to try to design something that would allow us to go into the fall in a way that does not lead to more significant conflicts.”

Sanders, who still says he has a path to the nomination, should be on board, said Cleaver, to make sure Democrats and independents across the country don’t think “Bernie Sanders has got the end of the stick” .

The Sanders and Biden campaigns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“This would require a monumental amount of altruism and concern about winning the November election,” said Cleaver.