Top Super PAC super deploying $ 6 million in ads attacking Trump’s coronavirus response

A super PAC led by a former assistant to Hillary Clinton launches $ 6 million ad campaign starting Tuesday that attacks President Trump response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Super PAC, Priorities USA, will use Facebook ads in addition to multiple TV ads that highlight the spread of the coronavirus under Trump’s leadership. Advertisements will focus on voters in four key battleground states – Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – and will pit Trump against former vice president Joe Biden, his likely competitor in the presidential election of 2020.

The President of the United States, Guy Cecil, who previously worked for the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2008, said that Trump’s “non-leadership” had “life and death consequences.”

“Since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, Donald Trump has repeatedly misled the American people and put us in unnecessary danger. His failure to lead continues to have real and deadly consequences as hospitals, local and state governments, small businesses and millions of Americans are left without the tools and information they need, “said Cecil in a press release. Press release.

Cecil’s announcement was just the latest in a series of Democrat-aligned groups seeking to target the Trump coronavirus response. A PAC linked to former Obama assistant David Plouffe also plans to spend millions on attack announcements targeting several key swing states.

One of the Priorities USA announcements, tweeted on Monday, is almost identical to another mysterious announcement that surfaced on Twitter last week. “Fellow Americans”, a 501 (c) (4) nonprofit, aired the ad, but it is unclear where the group is from. His website is sparse and vaguely refers to opposition to the political division in the United States. Both ads espouse Trump’s statements while displaying a graph that shows the growing number of coronavirus cases in the United States.

Americans for Public Trust, an outside group led by alumni Attorney General of Nevada Adam Laxalt, a Republican, voiced concerns last week about the networks behind the pandemic attacks on the president.

The group claims that similar anti-Trump messages came from a series of organizations linked to Arabella Advisors – a dark-silver non-profit organization providing aid to liberal groups. Specifically, it is home to the New Venture Fund and the Sixteen Thirty Fund, both of which supported another Democrat-aligned group – American Bridge – which strikes Trump over the coronavirus response. The New Venture Fund also supported Pacronym, the group affiliated with a non-profit association led by Plouffe.

Protect our care, which has been described as a project of the Sixteen thirty funds, also released an announcement against Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont., who allegedly linked his opposition to ObamaCare with the coronavirus. Protect Our Care announced on Thursday a “coronavirus war room” made up of former campaign assistants from Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren.

Priorities USA received funding from liberal billionaire George Soros and was trained by former Obama campaign officials.

Tim Murtaugh, director of communications for the Trump campaign, lambasted the group’s announcement in a statement to Fox News.

“Before, the Americans faced national adversity with unity, but Joe Biden and his allies abandoned this principle in favor of a rank and despicable policy. They offer nothing but partisan sidelines and seek to undermine the federal response to the crisis by misinforming and scaring people, “he said.

He continued: “The announcement also contains the already refuted lie that President Trump called the virus a” hoax, “when in fact he was referring to Democratic and media critics of the federal response as” their new hoax. “All Joe Biden knows about handling a public health crisis is that the Obama White House had to apologize for his irresponsible words during the swine flu epidemic in 2009. Americans can see that President Trump is at the forefront and at the head of this nation and is the obvious choice to accompany us in the crisis. “

Fox News Previously reported on how several media outlets also omitted the context surrounding Trump’s comments to a rally audience in February. The announcement combines several Trump statements, playing them against the background of a graph showing the escalation of coronavirus cases in the United States.

One of these quotes includes Trump’s “hoax” comment, but does so by combining two separate statements and not providing the words Trump said before using the “hoax” tag. “Coronavirus is their new hoax,” said the ad. According to The Washington PostTrump never made this exact statement, but it was included in another campaign announcement by former Vice President Joe Biden.

Fox News confirmed last week that Twitter declined to report the “Fellow Americans” ad, which also contains this phrase.

The Post also determined that Trump was not calling the virus itself a hoax. “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus,” Trump told the crowd. “Coronavirus, they’re politicizing it. We’ve done one of the big jobs. You see, ‘How’s President Trump?’ They say, “oh not good, not good.” They have no idea. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa – no, they can’t count their votes. “

Said Trump: “One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you against Russia, Russia, Russia, it didn’t work too well. couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax, “that was on a perfect conversation,” they tried everything, they tried it over and over, and they’ve been doing it since you walked in. Everything turn, they lose, everything turns – think about it, think about it, and this is their new hoax. “”