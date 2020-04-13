Tornadoes raging in the South kill at least 6 people in Mississippi and damage hundreds of buildings in Louisiana

Powerful storms raged in the Deep South on Easter Sunday, killing at least six people Mississippi and damage hundreds of buildings Louisiana.

The storms killed one person in Walthall County in Mississippi, two in Lawrence County and three in Jefferson Davis County, said the director of the emergency management agency, Greg Michel.

National Weather Service officials said strong winds were blowing over other parts of Mississippi and that a tornado appeared near the Alabama status line.

The weather service has reported several tornadoes and damaging winds in parts of Louisiana. Utility companies have reported thousands of power outages. No serious injuries were reported in the immediate future.

Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe, La., said to local station that the storm damaged some 300 homes in and around the city.

The flights were canceled at Monroe Regional Airport, where the storm tore through the buildings and scattered debris on the runways. Airport manager Ron Phillips said News-Star that the storm caused up to $ 30 million in damage to aircraft inside a hangar. Meanwhile, dozens of houses in the parishes of DeSoto and Webster were reportedly damaged.

At least two tornadoes were confirmed earlier in Texas. In Morgan County, Alberta, lighting damaged the roof and bell tower of a church, said Eddie Hicks, Morgan County emergency management agency. AL.com. Lightning also struck the Shoals Creek Baptist Church in Priceville at approximately 12:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.

“It could be a very difficult day from a weather perspective,” said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves live. Facebook presentation. “Please be aware of the weather. Be careful. I know these crossing storms can be dangerous. We can see strong winds. We can also see large tornadoes crossing the Mississippi today.”

Weather observers also said the greatest risk of heavy storms covered much of Mississippi, Alabama and western Georgia, while much of the rest of the south was at least at risk “marginal”.

