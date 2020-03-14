Toronto man says TD Bank lost $ 100,000 RRSP

Bob Grossman wants to know where his money is.

The Toronto resident had more than $ 37,000 in his TD Bank Retirement Savings Plan (RSP) account in 1996 and believed that it would be renewed every year, gradually increasing in value.

At least, that’s what he says TD told him in the 1990s.

But last year, as he neared his 60th birthday, he said he went to check on his investment to find out that his account was gone.

“Oh, I was stunned. I mean I understand that I can’t access it, but I never thought it was gone or missing,” Grossman told CBC News.

According to TD documents he provided to CBC News, the bank told him that the retirement savings plan would be renewed with 4.5% annual interest.

The $ 37,956.64 he had in the account could now be worth up to $ 109,163.82.

“I just thought it would be renewed every month or every year and I would accumulate money and now is the time I wanted it,” he said.

Bob Grossman said he went to this TD branch in Toronto to find out that the bank had no records of his RRSP. (Paul Smith / CBC)

Since discovering that funds were running out last March, Grossman has contacted the bank, the bank’s mediator, the office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and his MP.

He says no one could help.

CRA documents suggest the account was never cashed

CBC News has reviewed dozens of pages of documents, including the financial records that Grossman provided to TD in its efforts to find out where its money went, including the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) records that appear to show that the RER has never been cashed.

In May 2019, TD told Grossman that it had no RRSP records and considered the matter to be closed.

“The bank did a thorough search for your RRSP account, but could not find any documents,” wrote Loredana Falotico of the TD Ombudsman’s office.

The bank told Grossman that it should only keep closed RSP accounts for seven years, adding that its account should be closed, but could not say when or by whom.

“I never closed my account. So if they voluntarily closed it, I don’t know why or who gave them power,” said Grossman.

He says that TD never informed him or the Canada Revenue Agency that his account had been closed.

As of August 30, 1996, Bob Grossman had more than $ 37,000 in his TD RER account. (John Lancaster / CBC News)

TD finds document after CBC questions

Then this week, after numerous inquiries from CBC News, TD told Grossman that it had documents about its investment.

The bank delivered a letter to Grossman stating that their RRSP had reached a value of $ 43,037.99, but that the funds had been withdrawn on June 29, 2000. TD said it closed the account the same day.

TD, in an email release, said it was Grossman who closed the account but did not provide any supporting documentation.

The bank maintained that the new information it had discovered was in line with its 2019 survey.

“We can also confirm that you do not have an account (RSP or otherwise) with TD, in accordance with our findings from your investigation last year,” wrote Grossman in a dated letter from Grossman, Nicholas Zapf, director principal of customer service for TD. March 10, 2020.

The bank suggested Grossman contact the CRA to see if the federal agency had a RER file.

Grossman has been in touch with the CRA several times in his quest to find his money. He says that the federal agency told him that he had no record of the money, not to mention the RSP collected and taxed.

Grossman provided CBC News with CRA documents that appear to support him.

TD refuses to answer specific questions

A TD spokesperson declined to answer a series of questions from CBC News, including why the bank originally claimed it had no records on Grossman’s RSP.

“The results of our investigation remain consistent with our findings from last year. We have thoroughly investigated and concluded that the account in question was not with TD,” a bank spokesman said in an email.

“In addition, we can confirm that regulatory and RSP reporting requirements prohibit any financial institution from modifying or closing an RSP account without client consent.”

Grossman says he still wants the bank to rectify the situation.

“I just want what they owe me: my money plus interest,” Grossman told CBC News.

“Just because they are a bank and they are supposed to be the professionals to invest with, you have to stay on top,” he said.

“You cannot assume that things are done accordingly.”