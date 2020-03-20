Toronto prison guard obtains positive results for COVID-19, sources say

A guard at the Toronto South Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19, several sources said.

The Etobicoke Correctional Facility houses over 1,500 inmates.

A source told CBC Toronto that the guard had gone to England before returning to work.

He was working in the admissions and exits, the source said, meaning that the warden was said to have been in contact with prisoners on their way to and from the court, as well as other staff.

It is not yet known how the facility is handling the situation, but precautionary measures were visible in a Toronto courtroom Friday morning.

During the trial for first degree murder of Kalen Schlatter in the death of Tess Richey, a special constable standing near Schlatter wore blue surgical gloves and a white mask.

Schlatter was detained in Toronto South during his trial, which is one of the only criminal trials still pending in the province.

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have already led authorities to suspend the personal visits of inmates from Ontario and federal prisons.