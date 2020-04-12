Tory calls on police to issue more physical tickets amid COVID-19

Toronto mayor John Tory calls for tougher physical distance in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis after the city received reports that many people would not be two meters apart on the other in public places.

In a letter Friday to Toronto police chief Mark Saunders and Carleton Grant, the executive director of municipal licensing and standards, Tory said he supported tougher enforcement.

The time has come for the police to issue more tickets, said Tory, although he admits that he cannot direct law enforcement on how to enforce the law.

“We have information on everything from bonfires on the beach, to spending time in groups in parking lots, to practicing pickup sports in enclosed areas, which all involve groups of people who do not live together and that could spread the virus, “he wrote in the letter.

Tory notes that most Toronto residents abide by the city’s new physical distance rules to help authorities stop the spread of the “deadly virus”, but said more cooperation is needed.

“While the vast majority of Toronto residents keep their distance and help us fight COVID-19, your officers have given hundreds of information talks, numerous warnings and a few fines to the worst offenders, which is the kind of application that we all wanted to see as much as possible. “

Tory said an increase in enforcement would help protect the city’s health and help the city get back to normal.

“It’s not really that complicated,” says the mayor

In an interview with Skype on Saturday, Tory said that people should “wake up” and do what they were asked to do.

“Stay at home first and foremost. If they have to go to the park, just keep their distance. It’s not really that complicated or that difficult.”

Tory said he was told that hundreds of people are still educated and notified of the settlement daily.

“This suggests that there are still a good number of people who do not understand what we are doing here and why we are doing it, which is to save lives and stop the spread of the virus,” said Tory.

“As usual with most things, there is a minority of people who have decided that, for whatever reason, it doesn’t apply to them, or they’re not vulnerable, or they don’t don’t really care. And these are the people, I think we’re going to have to be a lot harder now and give them one of those big tickets in order to induce behavior change. “

Tory said he went to some of the hotspots on Friday and saw it for himself.

Chief says police are moving towards zero tolerance

Saunders, for his part, told reporters in High Park on Saturday that he had spoken to the mayor on Friday and that the police would soon have “zero tolerance” for those who refuse to abide by city rules over physical distances .

Toronto police chief Mark Saunders told reporters on Saturday that police have issued 53 tickets, over 2,500 warnings and 88 labels and towed four vehicles since the start of a blitz on April 2. (CBC)

“What we are doing now is going beyond the education component. The public is quite aware of what we are asking when it comes to physical distancing. What we are going to do is go towards zero tolerance, with some common sense factors, effective today, “said Saunders.

“Health is the number one problem for which we are doing this. We know we have a role to play in trying to smooth this curve for COVID-19. We will take the necessary steps to get there.”

With the help of city officials, Toronto police have issued 53 tickets, over 2,500 warnings and 88 labels, and towed four vehicles since the start of a blitz on April 2, said the chief of the police. police.

Saunders said the police passed “at full speed” from April 4. About 160 police on foot, by bicycle and on horseback are involved in the law enforcement blitz. Police will review the law enforcement blitz on April 13 to determine whether to extend it.

He added that the police noticed that fewer people practiced physical distance when the weather was hot. He said the police saw several families gathering on numerous occasions and that they “just don’t understand”.

“We have to do everything we can to get the message out loud. Success would look like empty parks and flattening out the curve and not compromising healthcare workers.”

Toronto playgrounds, including Corktown Common, are temporarily closed as the city attempts to control the spread of COVID-19. (Timothy Neesam / CBC)

Saunders said anyone who breaks locks on closed park equipment or removes barricades could be charged with public mischief. He said “our mission is not to issue tickets”, but the police will issue tickets and lay charges if necessary.

The police can issue tickets up to $ 1,000 if people who do not live together are within two meters of each other, according to a municipal by-law.

COVID-19 killed 79 people in Toronto

A total of 79 people died from COVID-19 in Toronto. The city reported 2,065 cases of the virus at 12:30 p.m. the Saturday. A total of 105 people have recovered and there are 58 epidemics in the institutions, according to the city.

On Friday, the city received 550 complaints about people using closed equipment or not practicing physical distance in the parks. Facilities include off-leash dog parks, playgrounds, fitness stations, skateboard facilities and parking lots.

By-law officers spoke to 770 people about the closure of park amenities and physical remoteness and issued 32 written warnings and 11 tickets. This means that the total number of tickets issued by the city since April 4 is 79.

This weekend, the city said that its COVID-19 law enforcement team was conducting what it calls “coordinated enforcement efforts” to target the parks where people were seen to congregate.

“Residents are encouraged to stay at home and keep their distance from others over the weekend, leaving only for essential reasons,” the city said in a statement on Friday.