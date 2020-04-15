Toys for Tots to distribute 2 million toys, books and games in the context of a coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Toys for Tots, a non-profit organization that normally provides toys to families in the WE. around Christmas, decided that he could not wait until then due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, managed by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, announced that it would distribute two million items across the country, with families being placed under the home stay regime.

“Although the Marine Toys for Toys foundation is known as a Christmas charity, we don’t want to wait until the next holiday season to ease the fear and anxiety of our children,” said Lieutenant-General Jim Laster, president and chief executive officer of the foundation. .

Local toy collection generally begins in October and lasts until mid-late December. The distribution of toys takes place from mid to the end of December.

Campaigns are normally carried out each year in more than 800 communities across the 50 states, but with COVID-19 limiting activity outside the homes, they asked for outside help to distribute them immediately. The Virginia-based charity Good360 has made this happen through its network of nonprofit partners.

“In order to provide immediate relief and assistance now, we have partnered with Good360, the world leader in product philanthropy and targeted giving, to distribute 2 million toys to families in need,” says the website. from the program.

Laster said his program saw a “dramatic increase” in the demand for household goods, including toys, during the crisis, which he hoped could relieve families during a difficult time for many. The program will provide two million toys, games and books to families in need.

This was also made possible thanks to donations from Hasbro, Lego, Disney, Funko, Five Below and Build-A-Bear, according to Ohio. WBNS-TV.

The Marine Toys for Tots program distributes an average of 18 million toys to seven million less fortunate children each year.

Toys for Tots was founded by reservist Major Bill Hendricks on the recommendation of his wife in 1947.

To request toys, books or games for your family, you can visit: https://good360.org/toys-for-tots-donations/