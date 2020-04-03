Travel agency that organized spring break accused of downplaying coronavirus threat: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

The travel agency that organized a spring break Mexico last month was charged with downplaying the severity of the coronavirus after some students fell ill with the virus, reports Thursday reported.

In an email obtained by NBC News, JusCollege, a Nevada-based company that plans all-inclusive trips for the spring break, told a mother that she thought there was “no compelling reason to reconsider his trip to Mexico because of the coronavirus. “

“We think our destinations remain among the safest and most pleasant destinations in the world to visit at the moment,” the email said, according to the press organization.

It was dispatched on March 11, when states were already taking steps to reduce the number of infections.

The University of Texas at Austin said Thursday that 44 of the 70 young adults who made the trip tested positive on their return. All of the students who tested positive came from UT Austin, although many more originally wanted to go, and some came from other schools, according to the press organization.

Karen Greenblatt, the mother who emailed the company, said she plans to exploit children who may not have known better.

“I couldn’t believe they were going to take students out of the country at that time,” she said. NBC News. “They had” no compelling reason. ” I say to myself, “Seriously … no compelling reason?” “

Other parents are also said to have expressed concerns about the trip, and it is unclear whether they will get their money back for the cancellation.

In an email to Greenblatt on March 19, JusCollege wrote that it was working with third-party suppliers to obtain “possible repayment or credit options within the next 14 days”.

The company allegedly told him two days earlier that “the refunds will not be available until later, but we will refund all refunds given by airlines and hotels if and when they are processed,” the report said.

JusCollege did not immediately respond to an email outside Fox News hours.

Austin health officials, as well as those from UT Health Austin and University Health Services, said Tuesday they had been in contact with all of the spring breakers that were part of the group when the city of Austin announced that 28 had tested positive and were self-insulating.

“Others are in quarantine while being monitored and tested,” said the statement. added.

“Due to recent concerns about COVID-19, the remaining trips during the spring break are postponed to a later date in 2020,” JusCollege said in an automated email response. “We understand that this is frustrating and we are doing our best to support you, our client. We will send key updates to your email. We appreciate your cooperation and patience during this time.”

