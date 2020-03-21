Travel exemptions available to students and foreign workers as Canada closes border to stop COVID-19

Canada has closed the border to all non-essential travelers, but there will be exceptions for certain foreign nationals coming to Canada to work, study or live permanently.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the exemptions include seasonal agricultural workers, fish and seafood workers, caregivers and all other temporary foreign workers.

IRCC warns, however, that those planning to come to Canada under these exceptions should not travel immediately. The government will announce the date on which the exemptions will be officially in place, which is expected to happen next week.

Travel exemptions also include international students who already held a study permit or had been approved for one when the travel restrictions came into effect on March 18.

Applicants whose permanent residence in Canada was approved before the travel restrictions were announced on March 16, but who have not traveled to Canada, are also exempt from the travel restrictions. Foreign nationals coming to Canada under this program will be considered "essential travel" with regard to land border restrictions. They will be screened before the trip and will have to isolate themselves for 14 days after their arrival in Canada.

The border with the United States closed at midnight and, as part of measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, the government also announced Friday that refugee claimants attempting to enter Canada outside of points of official borders would be turned back. This decision would effectively prevent asylum seekers from entering the country at Roxham Road, Quebec, under the Canada Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA).

The STCA requires that claimants file their refugee claim in the first “safe” country they come from, either Canada or the United States, but one exception allows people to file a claim. asks in the other country if they enter outside an official border. point.

The office of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair has confirmed to the CBC that other STCA exceptions that apply to people trying to enter official ports of entry are also being suspended.

“The changes that are being implemented mean that the provisions of the Quarantine Act take precedence over IRPA (Immigration and Refugee Protection Act) and the STCA,” said a statement from Blair’s office.

The only people authorized to file an asylum application are:

An American citizen.

A stateless habitual resident of the United States

Parents or guardians of foreign nationals of a minor American citizen who accompany them during the claim.

Unaccompanied foreign minor.

The statement states that this applies anywhere on the border, whether or not it is an official port of entry. “All other asylum seekers will be returned to the United States,” said the statement.