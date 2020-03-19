Travel restrictions to Canada and the U.S. border will likely start Friday evening: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he expects new restrictive measures on non-essential border travel to take effect on Friday evening, but warned that the two sides were still finalizing the deal.

On Wednesday, Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to prevent travelers from crossing the border for recreational and tourism purposes as they try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Trudeau told reporters Thursday that the federal government is still working on the details of the deal and how it would work.

The two countries insisted that trade and essential supplies will continue to flow between the two nations and that people who must cross the border to do essential work will still be able to do so.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents will still be able to return home, although the government says travelers with symptoms will not be able to board.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said international students, visa workers and temporary foreign workers will also be able to enter Canada in the hope that they will comply with the government’s request to isolate themselves for 14 days.