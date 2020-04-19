Trey Gowdy on China’s responsibility for coronavirus: “There are many ways to keep China out”

Former member of Congress Trey gowdy Appeared on “Watters’ world“Saturday and responded to Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., And to representative Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, introduce legislation that would allow the Americans to sue China for the coronavirus.

“We need a change in the law because of the Sovereign Immunity Act, which makes it almost impossible to prosecute other countries in the US district court,” said Gowdy, congratulating the lawmakers. “You are continuing, you are going to have the challenge of obtaining information from China, discovery, as we call it, in the legal field.”

“And then the damage. I mean, if you lost your life or lost your business or suffered injury, you are entitled to damages,” added Gowdy.

Gowdy, a former representative for South Carolina, said that in addition to the individual lawsuits, China should be held accountable and he named other ways in which America could do it.

“There is also a need, a responsibility for the world to hold China accountable,” said Gowdy. “Well, let me say that if you cannot warn other countries that a pandemic has started, you have nothing to do as a leader on the world stage.”

The former congressman said America could hit China “harder” by taking over industries that do business there.

“And then there is what our country can do. And I think that where we can strike the hardest, there is to ostracize them, but also to resume our manufacturing, to resume our pharmaceutical manufacturing in particular”, a said Gowdy. “There are many ways to contain China.”