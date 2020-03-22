Trudeau addresses the nation for the 7th consecutive day amid fears of COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to the country for the seventh consecutive day amid calls to Canadians to hurry to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Trudeau is expected to address the return of Parliament in a speech around 11:15 a.m.ET. CBC News will broadcast its address live.

Just minutes before stepping onto the podium outside of Rideau Cottage, where he isolated himself after his wife was tested for the new coronavirus, the President’s office confirmed that the House of Commons would be recalled on Tuesday.

Fewer than normal MPs will be called back to adopt the emergency measures announced earlier this week by the federal government, which are intended to offset the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate will be recalled on Wednesday to adopt the bill. Royal Assent is expected the same day, learned Radio-Canada.

The measures are aimed at improving access to employment insurance and increasing the Canada child benefit.

To comply with the guidelines on social distancing, a limited number of deputies will be present in the chamber.

Just over 30 members are expected to sit, including 14 to 15 Liberals, 11 Conservatives, three members from the Bloc Québécois, three New Democrats and one member from the Green Party.

WATCH: Canadians Can Expect Social Distancing In Past Months, Health Minister Says

Health Minister Patty Hajdu is warning Canadians to ignore social distancing, saying it endangers civil liberties and endangers lives. She predicts that these measures will last for months, stressing that “this is not the time to ease off on social distancing measures”. 2:25

Health Minister Patty Hajdu warned Canadians against self-segregation orders on Saturday, saying failure to comply with public health directives to limit the spread of COVID-19 could “put our civil liberties in danger “.

New Scotland declared a state of emergency Sunday morning, limiting gatherings to a maximum of five people.

Prime Minister Stephen McNeil said he made the decision after people grossly ignored calls from public health officials for social distancing.

The police in this province can now issue tickets for those who do not comply with orders related to self-isolation and social distress.

Trudeau is also expected to take stock of Canada’s repatriation efforts.

Trudeau said on Saturday that the government was doing everything in its power to help bring back Canadians stranded abroad due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, but admitted that he could not not help everyone.