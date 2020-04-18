Trudeau: Canada and the United States reach agreement to extend border restrictions by 30 days

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada and the United States have reached an agreement to extend current border restrictions between the two countries by 30 days.

“This is an important decision and one that will ensure the safety of people on both sides of the border,” said Trudeau at the top of his COVID-19 daily briefing on Saturday.

The border was originally closed on March 21, restricting non-essential travel between Canada and the United States. Last month, the border remained open to trade and commerce, with exemptions also granted for intervention. and public health.

The Prime Minister’s announcement comes as the initial deal was set to expire on Tuesday.

Trudeau thanked Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair for his work in leading discussions with US officials on the extension of the measures.

“This is another example of the excellent collaboration between our two countries,” he said.

The announcement is in line with the Prime Minister’s comments earlier this week when Trudeau said Thursday that the Canada-US border will not reopen “anytime soon.”

According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, early this morning, the Canadian side woke up with confirmation from the United States that it was comfortable with a 30-day extension of the border restrictions. The conversations started in the middle of last week. & mdash;@CBCKatie

Support for future Aboriginal businesses

Trudeau also revealed that $ 306 million in funding for Aboriginal businesses is on the way for those struggling in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, some politicians turned to social media to request specific support for Aboriginal businesses.

Conservative Aboriginal Services spokesperson Gary Vidal wrote a letter to Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Wednesday, noting that some First Nations businesses are ineligible for the federal government’s wage subsidy program.

“The effect of the COVID-19 crisis on these businesses is even greater than those of the general economy. First Nations businesses already face greater barriers than most others,” wrote Vidal, requesting that the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) be extended to include these businesses.

First Nations have been left behind by the existing wage subsidy legislation. This is why today I wrote to @Bill_Morneau asking him to make regulatory changes so that First Nations businesses can access assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. #cdnpoli # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ejd3uQlSg0 & mdash;@GaryAVidal

Billions announced for other hard-hit sectors

On Friday, the Prime Minister committed $ 1.7 billion to clean up orphaned and inactive wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, with the majority of the funds going to Alberta.

The government should also establish a $ 750 million emissions reduction fund focused on methane, including $ 75 million to help the offshore industry reduce emissions in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Regional development agencies will also receive close to $ 1 billion in aid to help small employers in rural areas who have limited access to banks and credit unions.

Another $ 500 million will go to Canadians employed in the arts, culture and sports.