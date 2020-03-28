Trudeau does not commit to using tariffs or joint action with the United States to help Oilpatch

Like the price of oil crashed to record levels, Federal aid marked Wednesday to arrive in “hours, maybe days” Finance Minister Bill Morneau has taken on new importance in the Canadian energy sector.

More information on the details of this federal aid has not yet been released.

Speaking Friday after the Western Canadian Select (WCS) fell to a record low of $ 4.58 per barrel, Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney called for an aggressive approach from the governments of North America.

The Prime Minister has said he would like to see tariffs introduced on foreign oil exports or a coordinated response to the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

When asked if he would support such an answer on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not give clues as to what the impending federal aid might look like.

“This is a time when we need to focus on switching to COVID-19 as best we can. I think there will be a lot of thinking about how various countries have behaved at this particular time,” said declared Trudeau during his daily address to Canadians.

Kenney on Friday called for an investigation into the “predatory dumping” of crude oil by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in North America.

“Obviously, we are very concerned about OPEC decisions that are jeopardizing the livelihoods of people around the world, especially Canadians working in the oil and gas sector,” said Trudeau. “We are working to help these Canadians, to help the people hardest hit economically by COVID-19.”

Trudeau did not provide any other details on the form that federal assistance could take in the coming days.

Morneau said on Wednesday that Ottawa had been in “hourly” contact with provincial governments to discuss the best way to provide aid to the oil and gas sector.