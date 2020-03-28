Trudeau gets rates higher than Trump but lower than other world leaders in COVID-19 poll

According to a recent survey, two-thirds of Canadians believe that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing a good job in managing the COVID-19 crisis. It is a figure that has grown in recent weeks. It still places him below some of the country’s premiers and some of the world leaders abroad.

But not all.

A survey released Thursday by the Angus Reid Institute 64 percent of Canadians thought the federal government had managed the pandemic well. This number is up six percentage points from a March 13-15 survey.

And the number is very similar to another survey by Léger, who found 65% of Canadians are satisfied with the performance of the federal government about this question.

According to the ARI survey, however, more Canadians in every region of the country thought their provincial governments were doing a good job. In Ontario, 74% of respondents said that Premier Doug Ford’s government was doing well, a figure that was also corroborated by the Léger poll.

But the highest score came in Quebec, where 93% of respondents said that the government of Prime Minister François Legault was doing a good job. It’s an extraordinarily high result – almost incredible. But even this score was confirmed by the Léger poll, which found a satisfaction rate of 94% for Legault.

This probably makes the Premier of Quebec one of the most popular leaders in the world right now, despite the increase in the number of cases in his province. On Thursday, the number of confirmed cases in Quebec rose to 1,629. This figure is higher than those reported by any other province, or even by certain large countries such as Japan.

However, many more Quebecers are satisfied with the leadership of Legault than that of Trudeau. According to the ARI survey, only 49% of Quebecers think that the federal government is doing a good job on the coronavirus.

Trump gets a bump

That’s roughly the number of Americans who approve of President Donald Trump’s work on the pandemic.

A recent YouGov poll gave Trump a 49% approval rating for his handling of the crisis, with 44% disapproval (broadly in line with other surveys). It’s a relatively good rating for Trump and better than his overall approval rating. Thursday the average approval rate reaches 45% , the highest since the first weeks of his presidency.

Yet Trump’s figures rank him fairly low among the world’s top leaders.

How some world leaders are getting results in various recent polls on their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

A sample of recent polls places Trudeau somewhere in the middle of the ranking of how citizens think their governments and leaders are managing the health emergency.

Merkel, Conte, Johnson received high marks

A recent poll found that 75% of Germans are satisfied with the way the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel has handled the crisis. The country has more than 10 times more confirmed cases than Canada, but also performs more tests than anywhere else in the world.

According to an Instituto Ixe survey conducted earlier this week, almost the same proportion of Italians thought positively about the work of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government in their country.

According to a recent survey, around three-quarters of Italians approve of the work accomplished by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the COVID-19 epidemic. (Robert Monaldo / Associated Press)

Italy is one of the most affected countries in the world, with almost as many cases reported as China – where the first cases of the virus were reported – and more deaths.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw his patronage notes move into positive territory for the first time since he took office, and 70% of British residents told YouGov that they thought his government treated coronavirus well because it places more restrictions on the country.

Macron’s figures fade

But while leaders like Trump, Johnson and Trudeau get a bump from public opinion on how they manage the crisis, others take a hit.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been unpopular for most of his term, but his number has started to improve with the spread of the virus in his country. These figures are now declining, polls by Ifop and Elabe find confidence in the slipping of crisis management from his government.

Elabe’s survey found that only 44% of French people thought Macron and his government were managing him well, compared to 56% who thought he was mismanaging things. In a previous survey, 57% of those polled said that Macron’s government was handling things well.

French President Emmanuel Macron has seen his approval ratings related to his handling of the COVID-19 crisis decrease in recent days. (Benoit Tessier / Associated Press)

The figures are worse for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who persisted in organizing mass rallies and downplayed the importance of the pandemic. A recent poll for the Reforma newspaper found that only 37% of Mexicans approved of his handling of the problem.

Without a doubt, the social and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will be enormous. But there will also be political consequences, although it is too early to say exactly what they might be in the long run. For some leaders, however, it seems that there may be opportunities in this crisis.