Trudeau is committed to helping more vulnerable Canadians living with a coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said more help is on the way for Canadian youth and seniors who are struggling to stay at home and access essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his daily speech on Sunday, the Prime Minister first addressed a message to young people across the country, recognizing for many that “home is not a safe place to be” and that for “many others, they have no place to go at all. ” “

The federal government has pledged $ 7.5 million to Kids Help Phone to provide mental health support to children and youth affected by school closings and to reduce access to social support and community resources.

The government will also increase assistance to Canadian seniors, contributing $ 9 million through United Way Canada to help the country’s older population shop for groceries, drugs and other essentials.

The aid will also be used to assess the individual needs of the elderly and connect them to the necessary community resources.

The new relief measures build on previous commitments to help homeless Canadians, as well as those who depend on women’s shelters, centers for victims of sexual assault and similar facilities in Aboriginal communities.

Tightening restrictions on domestic travel

Trudeau announced on Saturday that anyone wishing to board a plane or train between cities and provinces who has symptoms of coronavirus will be prohibited from tparade at noon ET Monday.

Airline and railway staff will carry out passenger health checks before boarding and can now prevent anyone with signs of illness from continuing their journey.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said that inter-provincial bus travel is not under federal jurisdiction, he would work with the provinces to recommend similar protocols to bus operators.

On the advice of doctors, Trudeau continues to work from home despite the end of his 14-day isolation period.

His wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau – who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month following a trip to the United Kingdom … took social media late Saturday to say that she had received a good state of health.