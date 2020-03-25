Trudeau leaves door open for using smartphone data to track Canadians’ pandemic rules compliance

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not ruled out using data from smartphones to verify that people heed calls from public health officials to stay indoors to curb the COVID-19 pandemic – a concept which raises thorny ethical dilemmas concerning public health and privacy rights.

It has been difficult for public health officials around the world to determine where the coronavirus will strike next and convince people to isolate themselves and avoid gatherings. This has prompted some governments to rely on mobile data to keep an eye on infections – even to predict where the virus is going.

In his daily press briefing today, Trudeau was asked if Canada would follow the lead of these governments and use telecommunications data to track Canadians’ compliance with pandemic measures.

“I think we recognize that in an emergency situation we have to take certain measures which would not be taken in non-emergency situations, but as far as I know, this is not a situation we are considering right now “, did he declare. .

“But as I said, all options are on the table to do what is necessary to keep Canadians safe in these exceptional times.”

Telecommunications companies are now sharing global data on smartphones with Italian, German and Austrian health authorities to verify whether people are complying with self-isolation requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19.

China, Taiwan and South Korea have taken more invasive measures by using smartphone location pings to find individuals who test positive or to enforce quarantine orders.

Government in Israel challenged after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu orders domestic spy agency to sift through data from cellphones that were secretly collected to fight terrorism in order to trace steps people who got the new coronavirus.

The issue came to the fore in Canada this morning after Toronto mayor John Tory considered getting cell phone data from wireless companies to locate large gatherings.

As stated for the first time by The Logic, Tory said at an online video conference event on Monday evening, hosted by TechTO, that data collection is “something we are doing now.”

“I asked for it, and I get it,” he told the local meeting organization. “Because the biggest enemy to fight this thing is the people who rally against each other.”

A spokesperson later clarified that the mayor was responding to a question about how the technology could help fight COVID-19.

“The mayor cited the example of an investigation he had casually carried out after someone suggested that he did not know it was not happening,” Don Peat said in a statement to CBC News.

“The City of Toronto does not collect cell phone location data and has not received such data. The City of Toronto will not use cell phone location data. ”

Bell Canada is open to sharing information

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said that this option should not be excluded from efforts to smooth the caseload – the best way to prevent hospitals in the country from ‘be overwhelmed.

“I think there are a lot of innovative approaches and they should all be examined, obviously with respect for privacy, ethics and all of these considerations,” she said when asked. asked questions about data collection.

On Monday, the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, publicly launched the idea of ​​tracking the past movements of people tested positive for COVID-19 through their phones.

Bell Canada has stated that it is willing to share personal information with governments if requested to do so.

“No government has asked us for this type of support, but would consider whether it would help in the fight against COVID-19 while respecting privacy laws,” spokesman Nathan Gibson said in an email.

Rogers and Telus did not respond to the CBC’s requests for comment.

Finding an ethical balance

David Leslie, an ethics fellow at the Alan Turing Institute in the UK, said surveillance in a pandemic climate pitted competing values ​​against individual civil liberties and public welfare.

But a balance can be struck between the two, he said.

“When I think of the ability for us to actually do surveillance for social good, it sort of puts this kind of tension in the foreground for me, which is this tension between autonomy, privacy, freedom and the ability to use our data, use our information for public welfare, “said Leslie in London.

“There is a right and perhaps a wrong way to do it, that is to say from a practical ethical point of view, it is very important to think about questions like consent, questions like transparency , in the way in which innovation is developed and then deployed. “

David Fraser, a privacy lawyer with McInnes Cooper, said there are significant differences in the accuracy of the data transmitted by mobile companies to governments, depending on whether they share information identification or anonymous aggregated data.

For example, data generated by transit applications can provide an overview of passenger trends, but they do not identify passengers.

“Which is unlike anything that would tell you that Bob is on the bus – or perhaps more disturbing from a privacy perspective, but perhaps completely justified, if Bob was in Mexico last week. Bob is supposed to be in his house. Bob is actually at the Home Depot. Send the cops to pick up Bob, “he said.

Legal changes during a crisis

The Federal Privacy Commissioner said that during a public health crisis, privacy laws still apply, but should not be an obstacle to the proper sharing of privacy. information.

“We fully understand the need to use all legal and proportionate means to deal with the current health crisis. The judicial authorities in this regard are quite broad,” said spokesman Vito Pilieci.

“Yet organizations must ensure that there is legal authority for sharing personal information.”

Brian Beamish, the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, said that – wherever possible – municipal governments should strive to use unidentifiable information. However, he said in situations where identification of information is required, public health should be the priority. (CBC)

Pilieci said that the collection of aggregated data is allowed, but warned that telecommunications companies and public authorities should be aware of the accidental re-identification of individuals.

Brian Beamish, the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, issued his own opinion on Tuesday, noting that in situations where identification of information is required, it is in the interest of public health should be the priority.

But he added that all measures that would have a “dramatic impact on privacy” should include clear rules on how and why information is collected, how it will be used and how long it will be kept.

Concerns about a “new normal”

Fraser said that in the past, public health officials have had access to private information about the health of Canadians without major breaches of trust.

I would not want to see this as the thin edge of the corner or create a new normal that will continue to be in place once all of it has exploded. – David Fraser, lawyer specializing in the protection of privacy

“Personally, I have pretty good confidence in public health officials who have access to information that normal people and cops would not have access to, in order to do their public health work”, did he declare.

“I don’t think they have many hidden motives.”

Yet, he said, any sort of emergency legislative changes affecting privacy should be watched closely for sunset clauses.

“I would not like to see this as the thin edge of the corner, or create a new normal that will continue to be in place once all this has exploded, whether in weeks, months or years”, a- he declared.

“I would not like to see some sort of new normal where telecom operators are required, in real time, to dump tower location information into a central government database with some sort of attitude” trust us “.”

Although the Canadian government does not in any case commit to collecting data on mobile phones, it is already investing in the monitoring of artificial intelligence linked to COVID-19.

As part of a $ 192 million investment, the government announced its support for BlueDot, a Toronto-based digital business focused on early warning technology for infectious diseases. It was presented as one of the first companies in the world to identify the epidemic in Wuhan in late December 2019.

The Public Health Agency of Canada will use its disease analysis platform to monitor the spread of COVID 19, according to a press release. A spokesperson for the Minister of Innovation, Navdeep Bains, said that protecting privacy remains a top government priority.

BlueDot was not available for an interview, but a spokesperson said their technology was tracking the spread of illness and examining where the hot spots were.