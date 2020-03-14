Trudeau offers help and more money to help Aboriginal communities with COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassured Aboriginal leaders on Friday afternoon that Ottawa is ready to help First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities fight COVID-19 based on their individual needs, and that purse strings would remain open.

Trudeau said the Métis will also receive unspecified federal funding, according to David Chartrand, vice-president of the Métis National Council, who was on call with Natan Obed, president of the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

The Métis were excluded from the $ 1 billion funding for coronaviruses revealed on Wednesday, which included money for First Nations and Inuit communities.

“No policy will bother him [Trudeau] to ensure that the Métis get the support they need to make sure they prepare for COVID-19, “said Chartrand.

Trudeau also said during the hour-long teleconference that Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller will join the government’s COVID-19 committee as a full member, as requested by Indigenous leaders national.

The call was scheduled after the first ministers’ meeting was postponed Thursday. Trudeau is in solitary confinement after his wife has tested positive for coronavirus.

Aboriginal Services Minister Marc Miller is now a full member of the federal government’s COVID-19 committee, as requested by national Aboriginal leaders. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

He met separately with the premiers and also discussed the need for their governments to coordinate in the event the pandemic hits indigenous communities, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The Premiers also agreed on the importance for governments to provide the preparation necessary to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis people, as well as rural and remote communities across the country,” said PMC in a statement. Miller, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and the chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, were also on call.

But in a newsletter to chiefs, Bellegarde expressed concern that the money promised by Trudeau “may not be enough”.

He noted that there are 96 First Nations accessible by air across the country, each facing their own situation, and wrote that Ottawa and the First Nations must “be prepared for the worst scenarios”.

“Evacuation plans must be in place and First Nations leaders must be involved. We must ensure that all government resources are ready to be mobilized, including planes, vehicles and other government resources. [the] Department of National Defense and departments. “

Officials later told reporters that they had no specific modeling of the indigenous population around the virus, although indigenous communities are more vulnerable due to overcrowding, lack of clean water and poor access. to hospitals.

The federal government does not monitor the number of Aboriginal people tested for coronavirus, but will be notified if someone is positive. To date, there have been no confirmed cases of viruses in Aboriginal communities.

David Chartrand, vice-president of the Métis National Council, said that the Prime Minister promised funding to help Métis communities fight COVID-19. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

Although health officials recognize that the remoteness of certain communities may help them avoid the pandemic, the Aboriginal population was the hardest hit in Canada during the 2009 H1N1 epidemic, known as the flu. pig.

Meanwhile, Health Canada has sent more than two dozen body bags to the Wasagamack First Nation in Manitoba. He then had to apologize.

This time, health officials are ordering temporary shelters and isolation tents for screening and testing in isolated communities.

Federal officials say the tents will only be deployed in remote First Nations, not in Inuit communities.

“We are working with territorial leaders, with indigenous leaders, and we will make sure that everything is done to prevent this disease from spreading to the north,” Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal said earlier today .

But New Democrat MP Niki Ashton, who represents Churchill-Keewatinook in northern Manitoba, says sending tents to her constituents is “insulting” and wants the federal government to do more.

“We don’t put the sick in winter in a tent,” said Ashton.

“A tent in the climate of northern Manitoba for the next few months is essentially the same as a body bag.”