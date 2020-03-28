Trudeau speaks to Canadians one day after pledging more support for small businesses

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is about to deliver his daily speech on the coronavirus pandemic to Canadians outside his Rideau Cottage home in Ottawa, one day after increasing his support for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada.

The federal government announced more help for business owners on Friday to prevent further layoffs resulting from the effects of COVID-19, including a 75% wage subsidy and guaranteed interest-free loans.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come after his own 14-day isolation period ended this week, although Trudeau said that, on the advice of medical professionals, he planned to continue working from home.

“The doctors keep telling me to stay, to tell us to stay in isolation. But at the same time, we are asking Canadians to work from home, whenever possible,” said Trudeau on Friday. “We ask people to stay isolated as much as possible, not to go out if it’s not necessary. And I’m happy to continue to do so.”

His wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, received a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month following a visit to London, England.

The Prime Minister’s message to Canadians marks his 13th consecutive speech across the country.

The number of cases is increasing across the country

The number of cases in Canada rose to 4,757 on Friday, although there is evidence that Canadians who stay at home and practice a safe distance are working to contain the spread.

British Columbia health worker Dr. Bonnie Henry said yesterday that, according to modeling in the province, physical restrictions begins to slow the spread new COVID-19 cases.

“I’m trying not to call it too much, but I think we’ve seen a flattening, a drop in this curve,” said Henry.

As of Friday, Quebec had the highest number of cases in the country, with just over 2,000 cases, more than double the 993 cases in Ontario.

Nunavut remains the only region in the country not to have reported COVID-19.