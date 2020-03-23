Trudeau to Address Country After Call to Premiers on Response to COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to speak to the nation again today after speaking with Prime Ministers in the battle to stop the spread of COVID-19.

His speech comes as the federal government launches a $ 30 million advertising campaign to raise awareness of measures to stop the spread of the infection.

The ads, featuring Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, will run for the rest of March and at least until April on all Canadian television networks and radio stations across the country, as well as in national, regional and local printing houses.

In commercials, Tam warns that COVID-19 pandemic poses “serious threat to public health” and reminds Canadians of the importance of hand washing, social isolation and staying at home when possible , avoiding non-essential travel and self-isolation if there has been a risk of exposure to the virus.

Public health officials recommend these measures as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19. By slowing the rate of new infections, officials hope to ease the burden on the healthcare system.

Trudeau will speak from his residence at Rideau Cottage, where he remains isolated from himself due to the positive test of COVID-19 for his wife Sophie. He has been organizing daily briefings for over a week.

Some provinces recommend isolation of domestic travelers

Trudeau is also making calls today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

As COVID-19 cases rise worldwide, the committees responsible for Canada’s participation in Olympic and Paralympic sports have decided that they will not send athletes to Tokyo if the 2020 Summer Olympics are to take place as expected.

There are now more than 1,400 confirmed cases and at least 20 deaths in Canada.

Each province and territory has now declared a state of emergency or a public health emergency, but to date the federal government has not invoked the Emergency Act, which would give it special powers to enforce quarantines and limit movement.

Some provinces have adopted their own rules, including mandatory self-isolation upon arrival from another province.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Sunday the government is also considering the possibility of imposing financial or criminal sanctions for Canadian travelers who do not follow government advice.

the Quarantine Act, which was updated in 2005 after the deadly SARS epidemic, empowers the federal Minister of Health to designate quarantine zones and fine or jail travelers who disobey quarantine requests.

If a designated quarantine officer believes that a traveler has refused to isolate himself, he may ask a peace officer to arrest the traveler and put him in quarantine.

The House of Commons will meet again on Tuesday adopt the emergency measures announced earlier this week by the federal government to help Canadians and businesses affected financially by the health crisis.

Trudeau announced a huge Aid of $ 82 billion this includes $ 27 billion in direct support and an additional $ 55 billion to help businesses liquidate through tax deferrals.