Trudeau to Announce Expansion of Eligibility for Emergency Benefits

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce more flexible rules for applying for the Canadian Emergency Response Allowance (CERB) on Wednesday in response to criticism that the current regime excludes students and those working reduced hours.

Trudeau will describe the expanded eligibility criteria during his daily briefing outside his home at Rideau Cottage starting at 11:15 a.m.ET. Watch it live here.

The government had taken the pulse of opposition parties and Canadians who were excluded under the original rules, which said that a person must have lost all of their income for 14 consecutive days in the first month and then have no income for the following months.

This has left out many students whose summer job plans fail and people who work reduced but regular hours. Trudeau also promised to make a change so that essential workers like those who work in long-term care facilities are not financially disadvantaged by working instead of receiving CERB.

Legislation passed over the weekend on the separate corporate wage subsidy program also underscored the need for action to address gaps in CERB.

It specifically mentions the needs of seasonal workers, people who have exhausted Employment Insurance (EI) benefits, students, owner-operators and those who continue to receive modest income from part-time work, royalties and fees.

As of Monday, nearly six million people had requested COVID-19 emergency assistance in the past month.

More than half of them (3.5 million) had applied for CERB since the opening of applications on April 6.

Opposition denounces “a terrible design flaw”

The total figure of almost six million includes those who have applied for the EI process, which will be routed through CERB for the first four months. To date, nearly 5.4 million of these six million requests for assistance have been processed.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre said on Monday that there was a “terrible design flaw” in the CERB, which disqualifies those who work regularly but have reduced hours.

“I cannot think of a more perverse and backward policy than one that punishes people for the crime of hard work,” he said.

Poilievre said people who work reduced hours should be eligible for a formula that phased out income support based on hours worked. He said that emergency assistance programs should always improve the situation of people when they continue to work and contribute to the Canadian economy.

CERB’s $ 2,000 monthly payment is for people who have lost their sources of income due to the global pandemic – either because they have lost their jobs or because they have to stay home to care dependents or isolate themselves.