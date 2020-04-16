Trudeau to announce increased assistance to businesses and call on premiers to raise wages and reopen the economy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will introduce more measures to help bridge the gap between Canadian business and the COVID-19 crisis, which brought the economy to a close.

Trudeau will announce more details at his daily briefing at 11:15 a.m.ET. Watch it live on CBCNews.ca.

He will also be calling with provincial premiers later today. The office of Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the reopening of the economy will be a topic of discussion scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. AND.

“The Premier is interested in hearing what the other provinces and the federal government are looking to do in terms of first steps as well as providing support to Ontario’s most affected sectors,” said his spokesperson in an email.

Ford will also seek to clarify a wage supplement plan for essential workers. The measure, announced yesterday by Trudeau, aims to supplement the wages of people who earn less than $ 2,500 per month in essential jobs, such as caring for the elderly or vulnerable.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said yesterday that the details of the shared federal-provincial program would be worked out with the premiers.

The supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the purchase of other equipment will also be discussed during today’s call.

Trudeau also spoke to G7 leaders today about global efforts to combat COVID-19.