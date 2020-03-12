Trudeau to meet aboriginal premiers and leaders on Thursday as COVID-19 spreads and oil prices soar

NOTE: This story was posted prior to the cancellation of the Premiers’ meeting and the meeting with Aboriginal leaders has been canceled and some information is now out of date. Read an updated story here.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial and territorial leaders to meet in Ottawa over the next two days as Canada grapples with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and crater prices that could cause big holes in public finances.

Prime ministers reunited in December for an emergency meeting in a way in order to face the threat to national unity that represents the growing political and economic frustration in Alberta and Saskatchewan concerning their place in the federation. Leaders unanimously agreed to push Ottawa to rework the fiscal stabilization program – a fund for provinces facing sudden financial shocks – and to review Bill C-69, the federal government’s overhaul of the regime environmental assessment.

But a meeting that was originally called to discuss the political alienation of Alberta and Saskatchewan – and some of the concerns of other provinces over health care funding – picked up on a few agenda items these last days.

The COVID-19 epidemic – which infected and killed dozens of Canadians – and the threat it poses to Canada’s economic prospects will also be discussed by leaders today and tomorrow.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Wednesday evening that he was wondering if he should come to Ottawa at a time when COVID-19 is threatening public health. Yukon Premier Sandy Silver already canceled .

Higgs said the meeting was “very important” given the national health and economic threats abroad, but wondered if it was “prudent” for the country’s leaders to meet in the same place.

“We have actually established links with Ottawa and our colleagues and we plan to do so during a videoconference. Can we see things differently? If we ask people to stay at home, should we do the same? Higgs said in an interview with CBC Power and politics.

Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister delayed his flight from Winnipeg until later Thursday after NDP opposition in Manitoba successfully delayed the tabling of the provincial budget, delaying his departure. A Prime Minister’s spokesperson said Pallister hopes the budget will be presented on Thursday morning.

Premier of New Brunswick Blaine Higgs assesses whether to come to Ottawa for the Premiers’ Meeting as COVID-19 spreads. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

The weeks-long Aboriginal-led rail blockades will also be discussed, with national Aboriginal leaders scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister and Prime Ministers later today. These blockades paralyzed the country’s transportation system and left CN Rail trains idling for much of February.

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs opposed the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia. are planning solidarity demonstrations near the meeting site as they renew their calls to TC Energy, the promoter of the pipeline, to leave the region.

At least one prime minister has said that the prime ministers’ meeting should not be mired in discussions on “fashionable” issues. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the group should focus on the laser economy.

“We need this government to refocus on the economy – enough to deal with all the fashionable issues and signaling of virtue and the United Nations Security Council and everything else,” Kenney told reporters before board a flight to Ottawa on Wednesday. .

“We are facing an economic crisis in Canada and we need the national government to act on it by focusing on this issue.”

Oil prices

The stock market has fluctuated wildly in the past two weeks and the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark for oil prices, has cratered due to anxiety over COVID-19 and a conflict between the world’s major oil producers over production levels.

Saudi Arabia and Russia failed to agree last weekend to cut production to support the world price. This plunged the WTI into a dizzying fall – it fell 24% on Monday and dropped even lower on Wednesday. The industry is now faced with the possibility of increased production at a time when demand for additional oil is low.

It costs Canadian producers more than either of these two countries to extract a barrel of marketable oil from the ground.

Alberta and Ottawa predicted that WTI would trade in a high range of US $ 50 for much of the year. The price on Wednesday was around US $ 33.

A transport truck carrying a full load leaves a mining shovel at the Shell Albian Sands oil sands mine near Fort McMurray, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

The average operating cost per barrel for surface mining in the Alberta oil sands is approximately CAN $ 27 – which means that if oil prices remain at these levels in the medium term, many operations will not be profitable, generate free cash flow and may be forced to close and issue pink slips to thousands of workers.

In 2015, the federal Department of Finance estimated that each $ 1 drop in the price of oil would reduce tax revenue by about $ 150 million. This means that Ottawa is already facing the loss of $ 3.6 billion in tax revenue this year due to wild swings in the price of oil.

The situation is much worse in Alberta. For a $ 1 drop in the price of WTI, the province can expect to lose $ 355 million in revenue.

Budget stabilization program

To cope with these shocks, Kenney will come to Ottawa to ask the federal Liberal government to strengthen the stabilization program to help fill some of these budget deficits by removing the per capita limits on the money available to the provinces.

The current program, which is administered by the Minister of Finance, Bill Morneau, provides financial assistance to any province facing a year-over-year decline in its non-resource revenues of more than five percent.

However, the money available to eligible provinces is capped at only $ 60 per capita – which Kenney says is insufficient given the magnitude of the budget deficit the province faces after the last drop in oil prices.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers remarks at the Aboriginal Involvement in Major Projects conference in Calgary, Alberta. Kenney says his government will do whatever it takes to save the province from an oil price slump and he wants the federal government to step up as well. (Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

In 2018, for example, Alberta took just $ 250 million from the program while Newfoundland and Labrador received about $ 8 million. Lifting the cap would allow more money to go to provinces in need.

Morneau said that Ottawa knew “that the system should be updated”.

“It has not been updated for more than two decades. We want to make sure it responds to major financial shocks for the provinces,” he said before the meeting.

COVID-19

Trudeau promised on Wednesday that his government is taking the COVID-19 pandemic “extremely seriously”.

Although he said Canada has “been lucky so far” since less than 100 people have been officially diagnosed with the virus, Trudeau said Ottawa is ready to invest more to help workers facing long periods in their quarantined homes and disrupted businesses.

Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand, who represents the Métis National Council at the Ottawa talks, said COVID-19 should be at the center of the discussion and that jurisdictional disputes over Indigenous lands and Aboriginal rights treaties should be left for another day.

“I think it’s a kind of potential attack on our country and we have to unite on it, and the differences with jurisdictions and politics have to be put aside and I hope that’s what comes out of this meeting, “said Chartrand in a statement. interview.

“If it ever strikes our communities, if it happens to one of our Métis villages, we are in great difficulty. We do not have health centers. We have no support. We have no program with the province. There is nothing. We are alone. If it strikes us, what do we do? “

A worker on a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing coveralls and a respirator adjusts his mask before entering the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, to begin cleaning and disinfecting the facility. (Ted Warren / AP Photo)

Beyond COVID-19, indigenous leaders want to discuss the importance of implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) to avoid future unrest.

Trudeau promised money to the Aboriginal communities confronted with COVID-19. He also promised to help the provinces and territories cover the costs of the virus.

The provinces are at the forefront of this pandemic, as hospitals and public health organizations managed by the province treat suspected cases of the virus. To this end, Trudeau has promised to set aside half the billion dollar COVID-19 response fund for the provinces to help them cope with the “preparation and mitigation” of the virus.

The provinces have promised to speed up testing for the virus to quickly identify potential cases to stop the spread.

“We have not seen a drastic increase in the number of cases reported, but I do know that people across the country are worried, worried about their health, worried about their aging parents, worried about the kind of impact this virus could have on their work, on their business, “said Trudeau.

Federal budget

Ottawa has loosened the cords in its bag to help fight COVID-19. Morneau and President of the Treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos, have suggested that more money could be poured into the next federal budget to stimulate an economy that is facing a slump following shocks linked to viruses.

In a press release before the meeting, the Premiers ask Ottawa to target infrastructure spending in particular by sending them “additional long-term funding to allow projects to move forward quickly”.

But the Business Council of Canada has warned Ottawa against a massive increase in deficit spending when Ottawa is already on track to post a deficit of $ 26.6 billion for this fiscal year.

Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan, looks at the table at a press conference after the meeting of the Council of the Federation, which includes the 13 provincial and territorial leaders, in Mississauga, Ontario, Monday, December 2, 2019. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

“We applaud the federal government’s responsible and targeted package of measures to protect Canadians from COVID-19 and to cope with the economic consequences of the current health emergency. More may need to be done in the future, but at this point it makes sense not to hold economic stimulus until the extent of the impact is better understood, “said Goldy. Hyder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Hyder, like Kenney, said the leaders’ meeting should focus on supporting the economy and the oil and gas sector.

“We look forward to this week’s first ministers meeting to assess how the federal government is responding to the challenges facing the energy sector today. The TMX pipeline project, Coastal GasLink and other trade-friendly infrastructure is needed more than ever, “he added. Said Hyder.

Health expenditure

Although spending may increase in the next federal budget, it is not yet clear whether Ottawa will respond to the request of provincial leaders to lift the ceiling on health spending.

At its December meeting, the Council of the Federation agreed to pressure Ottawa to increase the annual escalator on the Canada Health Transfer to 5.2% per year, down from 3% currently.

Some premiers, including Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, have said that Ottawa should put in place plans for a national pharmacare program and allocate funds to support the existing health care system.

Asked Wednesday during question period whether Trudeau would accept the escalator escalation, the Prime Minister pivoted on new government funding for COVID-19.

“We will always be ready to work with the provinces to improve the health care system for Canadians, while of course respecting provincial jurisdiction,” said Trudeau.