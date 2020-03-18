Trump accelerates after disastrous report, media also gets low ratings

We are finally – fortunately – in the midst of a large-scale national mobilization to minimize the impact of this dreaded virus.

President Trump has finally – fortunately – changed his tone about what he now calls an “invisible enemy” and says of the situation “it’s bad”. By directing more radical action, the president now says that the virus may not peak until July or August.

Dude, did we waste a lot of time.

Just three days ago, Trump said things like “relax”, “everything will go” and “we’re all going to be great”.

By the time the president changed gears, many governors, mayors and business leaders had already taken drastic measures, shutting down colleges and schools, restaurants, theaters and sports clubs. It seemed radical when California and New York banned gatherings of more than 250 or 500 people; Trump is now telling Americans not to date more than 10 people.

What changed? A factor, according to the New York Times, is a British report finding that “without action by government and individuals to slow the spread of the coronavirus and remove new cases, 2.2 million people in the United States could die”.

Deborah Birx, head of the White House task force, said the administration saw the report as important. But British researchers shared the results with the White House about a week ago.

Not surprisingly, the president takes a hit in the polls. In an NPR / PBS NewsHour survey, 37% say they have good or great confidence in the viral information they hear from Trump, while 60% say they don’t have much confidence in the president’s words .

Meanwhile, despite the new mood of national seriousness, Trump began to speak with Democratic governors about the response to the virus.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on MSNBC that “to hear the head of the federal government tell us to work with the federal government because it’s too slow, it’s a bit mind-boggling, to be honest.”

The president tweeted, “The failed Michigan governor must work harder and be much more proactive. We push her to do the work. I’m with Michigan. “

Similarly, after Andrew Cuomo said the federal government needs to do more, Trump tweeted yesterday that the Governor of New York wanted “all states to be treated the same,” but “not all states are the same … Andrew, keep politics away there. “

Cuomo’s response: “YOU must do something! You’re supposed to be the president. “

There was a ceasefire a few hours later, however, when Cuomo told reporters that he believed Trump in the word that he was going to try to help New York. The president said he and Cuomo were doing a good job.

The headline of yesterday’s White House pressor was Steve Mnuchin, saying they wanted to start sending US checks in the next two weeks to cushion the financial blow from the crisis. The chief treasurer did not provide any details, but said that millionaires should not receive such checks, indicating a type of means test. The White House favored lower payroll taxes, but it would take months to have a lot of impact.

Obviously sensitive to criticism of his previous efforts to minimize the virus, Trump said yesterday that he “felt it was a pandemic long before it was.”

There is always something of a zigzag pattern in the debate on viruses: the calls for national unity are interspersed with partisan fire on both sides.

There is no way to completely remove politics from the process, but I think the Americans would appreciate a greater sense of cooperation, which has been the case with MIA in Washington in recent years.

My business is also failing. In a new Morning Consult / Hollywood Reporter survey, exactly half of those polled believe the media is catching the virus crisis.

The survey found that only 17% of those polled have “a lot” of confidence in the virus information provided by network news. For newspapers, this figure was 14% and 13% for cable information networks.

It is a vote of no confidence and puts these media behind the relatively low scores of Trump (20%) and Mike Pence (18%).

And the most reliable on the coronavirus: the CDC (50%) and the WHO (43%). This faith in medical experts helps explain why Trump has Anthony Fauci playing a prominent role in daily briefings.