Trump administration designates white Russian supremacist group as a terrorist organization

The Trump administration announced on Monday that it was making an “unprecedented” decision to designate a white supremacist group as terrorist organization, targeting a Russian a group which, according to them, trains neo-Nazis and tries to rally the Americans and the Europeans to advance a white supremacist program.

Ambassador Nathan Sales, the State Department Counterterrorism Coordinator, said in a State Department briefing that the Imperial Russian Movement – also known as RIM – and three of its leaders are now specially designated global terrorists.

“Since 2015, the world has seen a wave of white supremacist terrorism,” said Sales. “Last month was the first anniversary of the terrible terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The United States is not immune to this threat. We have seen attacks targeting people because of their race or religion in places like Pittsburgh, Poway and El Paso. “

Sales said the fight against the threat of white supremacist terrorism “is a top priority for this administration” and said they “are taking decisive action” to do so. President Trump has been accused by Democrats of not having taken a firm enough stand against national white supremacists, although he has denounced them repeatedly.

Stanislav Anatolyevich Vorobyev, Denis Valliullovich Gariev and Nikolay Nikolayevich Trushchalov are the three individuals whom the administration designates as terrorists with the RIM group.

“These designations are unprecedented. This is the first time that the United States has appointed white supremacist terrorists, which shows how seriously this administration takes the threat, “said Sales.

The sales described some of RIM’s actions, including training the Swedes in St. Petersburg before the men launched attacks in Sweden.

“This group has innocent blood on their hands,” said Sales.

The sales went on to point out that the United States would threaten American interests and the citizens of any foreign terrorist group, no matter what belief system they adopted.

“Today’s designations send an unmistakable message that the United States will not hesitate to use our sanctions authorities aggressively and that we are ready to target any foreign terrorist group, whatever its ideology, which threatens our citizens, our interests abroad or our allies, “he said.