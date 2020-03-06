Trump administration dispatches troops to borders in fear of immigration surge if court stops ‘staying in Mexico’

of Trump administration We dispatch military police and other personnel to the border in case of emergency. “Remains in Mexico” The policy was cut off by the Court of Appeal next week with fears that a large group of immigrants could be forced into the continental United States.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Justice last week decided to suspend a policy officially known as the Immigration Protection Protocol (MPP).

Arizona, California, Trump administration’s “remains in Mexico” policy court

Officials say reducing the number of birds at the border is important, reducing the time to process cases and reducing the “pull factor” that brings migrants north. Specifically, it helps end the “catch-and-release” in which immigrants are detained and released inside the United States, but opponents find that retaining migrants in Mexico poses a danger of violence and attraction Say you’re exposed.

The court agreed and withdrew the argument, but agreed that the decision would be postponed, saying that in a few hours thousands of immigrants would flood the port of entry. In response, CBP has closed or suspended operations at multiple locations. The Ministry of Justice said on Friday that at least 25,000 asylum-seekers covered by the policy are currently waiting in Mexico, and if it were abandoned, would call “ large, irreversible national security of public security issues ”. Stated.

The government has requested the Supreme Court to file a lawsuit. However, if not, the decision of the Court of Appeals will take effect. When that happens and the policy is blocked, confusion occurs and management is prepared.

Officials at the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have stated that port entry is not designed to handle large groups of immigrants, but closing ports to ensure safety and security is an “extreme option.” “

Inside TRUMP’s immigration tent court: Dispute Resolution System Tracks ASYLUM Backlog Quickly

The Pentagon has provided CBP with the capacity of a Crisis Response Unit (CRF) to support border efforts as needed. The unit provides military police support, engineering and aviation support at the point of entry.

“ Based on the MPP’s pending decision, the continued concern of large groups trying to force entry through the POE, and the concerns of containment and mitigation of COVID-19, CBP has activated the CRF, ” Corona said. He also mentioned the spread of the virus.

Officials said 160 active personnel will move to the southwestern border in anticipation of a decision to cross the two borders, El Paso and San Diego.

Opponents reacted madly to the decision.

“This is a very dangerous escalation made solely to advance the hatred anti-immigration story.” “Refugee Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services Said in a statement. “If you are concerned about the health of immigrants, you should send a doctor instead of a soldier.”

Approximately 60,000 immigrants have been returned to Mexico under this policy, and the DHS estimates that most of them have returned. Since the MPP was expanded, the number of migrants coming to the border has dropped dramatically since April, when 144,000 immigrants reached the border. Authorities have repeatedly stated that this policy is an important factor in its reduction, along with other international agreements with Central American countries.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

“So you ruled against the MPP, which not only does the job of border guard men and women, [Customs and Border Protection] And [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] … it’s so difficult for them to be able to exaggerate how much this program makes sense for the crisis management department, “said Chad Wolf, Secretary of Homeland Security. Fox News In November.

If the case is filed with the Supreme Court, the Trump administration’s chances of winning seem solid. The court has ruled in favor of the government, including the “public servant” rule and the repurchase of gold to the southern border wall, over the extent of the immigration problem in recent months.

Fox News’s Morgan Phillips and the Associated Press contributed to this report.