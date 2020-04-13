Trump administration moves `` in a hurry '' to delay census operations due to coronavirus, frustrating Dems

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The White House announced on Monday “hastily organized a call” that it wanted to delay certain aspects of the US Census for several weeks, including the publication schedules of the data used to draw the congressional and parliamentary districts, according to the top House Democrat who oversees the Census Bureau.

Under the new arrangement, the Census Bureau is expected to provide data on the state’s population for redistribution – the process of dividing congressional districts – by April 30, 2021, instead of December 31, 2020. The office said in a declaration that its field offices would reopen after June 1 and that it wanted the deadline for concluding the nation’s staff count to move from August 15 to October 31.

In addition, the White House sought to extend the deadline to provide states with data for redistribution from next March to next July. Field operations for the 2020 census have been suspended since mid-March and are expected to resume this week; the deadline for completing the count had already been extended from late July to mid-August due to the pandemic.

The news – and how it got through the White House – frustrated Democrats on Monday.

“The director of the Census Bureau was not on call, nor was any official of the Census Bureau,” said Representative Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., Who chairs the House oversight committee, in his own statement, which raised the possibility that she would reject the administration’s request.

HOW DOES CORONAVIRUS AFFECT CENSUS?

“As chair of the Census Bureau licensing committee, I am committed to a complete and accurate census,” said Maloney. “The Supervisory Committee will carefully examine the administration’s request, but we need more information that the administration has not wanted to provide. The director of the Census Bureau was not even on the call. “Today, the administration refused for weeks to allow him to inform the members of our committee, despite repeated requests.”

Maloney added: “If the administration is trying to avoid the perception of politicizing the census, preventing the census director from briefing the committee and then excluding him from a White House appeal are not encouraging steps. The Constitution instructs Congress to determine how the census is conducted, so we need the administration to cooperate with our requests so that we can make informed decisions on behalf of the American people. ”

Secretary of the United States Department of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Director of the United States Census Bureau Steven Dillingham have confirmed that they are “asking Congress for 120 additional calendar days to provide final counts.” “in order” to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 census “.

INSIDE THE LITTLE KNOWN PANDEMIC MEASURES OF BUSH WHITE HOUSE

Census field operations are a large public relations campaign dedicated to increasing voter turnout, particularly in areas that have traditionally been more difficult to count, which includes community events, resources and more.

the New york times reported that 90 public censuses in Detroit had been canceled. In Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Times reported, a local basketball tournament that allegedly promoted the census has been canceled.

The Census Bureau allows Americans to respond to the census by telephone – as well as online or by mail – but in order to meet social distancing guidelines, it had to downsize its call centers.

the office says that these staff reductions have sometimes “led to increased call waiting times, affecting different languages ​​at different times.”

Mike Emanuel, Tyler Olson and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.